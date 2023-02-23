Enhance Games shows Humanity during PlayStation State of Play
A new trailer for the upcoming game from Tetris Effect developer Enhance Games was shown during the PlayStation State of Play.
During the PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite developer Enhance Games showed off a brand new trailer for their upcoming puzzle game, Humanity. The trailer features an opening where a character remarks about waking up one morning to find themselves as a strange, glowing dog.
From there, the canine protagonist is shown navigating through hordes of walking humans dressed in colorful clothing. Not only do these humans create blockages, it also looks like players will need to navigate and herd people to specific locations. For example, towards a square where they're pulled up into the air.
The game was initially revealed three years ago during a State of Play in 2019 with the promise of the game coming to PS4 in 2020 with optional PlayStation VR support. Similar to a lot of games with a planned 2020 release though, Humanity experienced a quiet delay and is now set to be released in May of this year.
On the game's website, some backstory on the game's themes is provided:
Again, Humanity is currently set to be released in May of 2023 for platforms including PS4, PS5, PC via Steam, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation VR2
For more on Humanity, be sure to check out the game's official website. Also check out some of our previous Enhance-related coverage including how Rez Infinite's PS VR2 port excellently demonstrates the HMD's eye-tracking tech, and the announcement of a Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship by developer Enhance.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Enhance Games shows Humanity during PlayStation State of Play