Enhance Games shows Humanity during PlayStation State of Play A new trailer for the upcoming game from Tetris Effect developer Enhance Games was shown during the PlayStation State of Play.

During the PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite developer Enhance Games showed off a brand new trailer for their upcoming puzzle game, Humanity. The trailer features an opening where a character remarks about waking up one morning to find themselves as a strange, glowing dog.

From there, the canine protagonist is shown navigating through hordes of walking humans dressed in colorful clothing. Not only do these humans create blockages, it also looks like players will need to navigate and herd people to specific locations. For example, towards a square where they're pulled up into the air.

The game was initially revealed three years ago during a State of Play in 2019 with the promise of the game coming to PS4 in 2020 with optional PlayStation VR support. Similar to a lot of games with a planned 2020 release though, Humanity experienced a quiet delay and is now set to be released in May of this year.

On the game's website, some backstory on the game's themes is provided:

Stranded at the end of the world, people have lost their sense of purpose. You awake as a Shiba Inu and join the people in a series of “Trials” (stages), attempting to guide them towards pillars of light.



With one simple “woof,” you issue commands to your followers – massive, marching crowds to jump, turn, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation. Guide them through 90-plus stages filled with obstacles, enemies, puzzles, unlockable skills, and wild boss fights in Story Mode.



A rival group to the people – the Others – appear as you progress through the story. Tensions between the Others and the people will rise and boil over, but… perhaps there's a way to resolve the conflict.



Bring your ideas to life using the intuitive Stage Creator, be it a straightforward puzzle, action stage, or even an artful sculpture! Browse an ever-growing library of stages created by other players in User Stages and play, rate, and discover new types of puzzles in this limitless vault.



Immerse yourself like never before as you tower over the teeming, ant-like people! Step into the world of HUMANITY to get a better view of each puzzling challenge.

Again, Humanity is currently set to be released in May of 2023 for platforms including PS4, PS5, PC via Steam, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation VR2

