Rez Infinite's PS VR2 port excellently demonstrates the HMD's eye-tracking tech

Rez was always a good game, and its continued evolution has seemingly played out in time to PlayStation’s release of VR hardware. The original Rez Infinite launched in October 2016 alongside the release of the original PlayStation VR, so it makes sense that the next step in this game’s improvement comes alongside the launch of the PS VR2. What’s big about this particular release of Rez? By far, it is the best demonstrator of what the PlayStation VR2’s eye-tracking technology can do, turning it into a game that can be played almost entirely with your eyes.

A new generation of control

The PlayStation VR2’s eye-tracking likely won’t be for everyone, but calibrating the headset to your eyes for that function is a core setup step of the HMD. Rez Infinite is one of a handful of launch titles for the PS VR2 that very specifically takes advantage of this. For its PS VR2 version, Rez Infinite features a new control format that depends almost entirely on the eye-tracking tech. Essentially, you give all control of the aiming reticle to your eyes.

For the uninitiated, Rez Infinite is a musical on-rails shooter. Players control a digital avatar that dives into a computer mainframe that has been corrupted. Along the way, players shoot at attacking viruses that seek to impede their progress and stop a malfunctioning AI. Conventionally, the game was played similar to titles like Star Fox or Panzer Dragoon, with players guiding an aiming cursor to lock onto and shoot down flying enemies in the game’s levels. Players could also collect bonuses, screen-clearing super weapons, and various forms as they progressed through the game.

Source: Enhance

This version gives the game a 4th control scheme. The first lets players aim the reticle with head-tracking and the PS VR2 Sense controllers, the second is just Sense controllers, the third is just head-tracking, and the last and newest is just eye-tracking. Once I was set on that last control scheme, Rez Infinite proved to be incredibly playable and as fun as ever through this new control scheme. Players actually look at what they want to target and the reticle follows their eyes very accurately. Then, they hold a fire button to mark targets and release to launch attacks. Another button handles special power-ups like super bombs.

More than anything, I found that the accuracy of Rez Infinite and the PS VR2’s eye-tracking was almost always spot-on. I could target enemies and take them out as regularly as I noticed them. I feel it’s safe to say I’m a fairly high-strung person with erratic eye movements, but the technology kept up with my twitchiness and allowed me to target enemies with fantastic easy. Even on boss fights in Rez where there are multiple crucial targets to pick out if you want to defeat them efficiently, I was able to pick out the parts and destroy them separate from the bulk form of the boss. Likewise, when enemies launched rockets I needed to defend against, I was able to pick them out of the air and destroy them with the eye-targeting before they could do me harm.

Source: Enhance

I think one of the only issues I faced was looking at targets high up at the top of my vision. It may simply be a feature of me as a person, but I had a hard time getting the tracking to follow up to a certain threshold at the top of the viewing space. Other than that, I was able to achieve performances in Rez Infinite that were probably on par if not even slightly better than my play via traditional hand controls.

Eyes on Rez Infinite

Source: Enhance

Rez has always been a good time. It remains an absolutely delightful on-rails shooter with a stellar soundtrack to boot, and its improvements alongside PlayStation technology make it well worth re-exploration after re-exploration. Even if eye-tracking controls don’t sound appealing to you, Rez Infinite is still a solid buy for its core gameplay and soundtrack. However, if you really want to experience a fascinating demonstration of what PS VR2’s eye-tracking is currently capable of, then Rez Infinite is probably the best way to see for yourself.

These impressions are based on a PlayStation 5 digital copy supplied by the publisher on PS VR2 hardware supplied by the manufacturer. The PlayStation VR2 and the PS5 port of Rez Infinite launch on February 22, 2023.