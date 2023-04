Super Bomberman R 2 locks down a September release date According to the game's official website, Super Bomberman R 2 is set to be released later this September.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to jump into Super Bomberman R 2, you’re in luck as it looks like the game will indeed be released later. More specifically, according to the game’s official website, Super Bomberman R 2 is set to be released on September 12 with a digital release marked for September 13.

Originally announced for Nintendo Switch last year, the game includes a wealth of features that Bomberman fans are sure to love like a new battle mode called Castle, stage editor, and an enhanced Story Mode to name just a few. On Steam, the game’s description touches on these features as follows:

The latest title of the party battle games series SUPER BOMBERMAN R! With new adventures and game modes, it has the largest content volume in the series' history! The game features not only offline battles that can be played with family and friends, but also online battles that connect players from all over the world, as well as a single player mode.



In addition to the well-known "Standard", "Grand Prix" and "Battle 64" a new battle mode called "Castle" in which players are divided into Attack side and Castle side to battle for the treasure! A "Stage Editor" function has also been added, allowing players to create their own stages for "Castle" and share them online with players around the globe.

All in all, it’s exciting to hear that Super Bomberman R 2 will be released on September 12 (September 13 digitally) on platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). The game is also available as of right now to pre-order. To learn even more about Super Bomberman R 2, be sure to check out its official website.

