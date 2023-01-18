Remnant: From the Ashes is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023 The game is finally making its way onto the Nintendo Switch, with a sequel also set to release sometime later this year.

As announced through a short, but exciting trailer from THQ Nordic, it’s been confirmed that Remnant: From the Ashes is getting a Nintendo Switch release sometime later this year. While an exact release date has yet to be shared, fans have nevertheless been reacting positively to the news that they’ll soon be able to play Gunfire Games’ hit third-person co-op shooter on Nintendo Switch.

It’s not the only piece of good news that Remnant fans have been given either, as a sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes titled Remnant 2 was recently announced back in December at The Game Awards 2022. Like the Switch port of Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant 2 also has yet to receive a concrete release date outside of targeting a 2023 release window. That said, you can wishlist the game on Steam right now in order to keep an eye out for updates including ones pertaining to when the game will be released.

For those unfamiliar with Remnant: From the Ashes, we had a number of positive things to say about the game in our review back in 2019. In this, reviewer Sam Chandler notes that:

Remnant: From the Ashes is immediately familiar and infinitely enjoyable. Gunfire Games has created something really special. The randomized experience means that subsequent playthroughs feel fresh while offering continued purpose through leveling, alternate boss kills, and weapon acquisition. Though it does have a few rough edges with pacing and story, Remnant: From the Ashes takes its rightful place at the Soulsborne table.

For more on Remnant: From the Ashes, be sure to read through our full review of the game