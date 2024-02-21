New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Borderlands movie trailer introduces a motley crew of treasure hunters

Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett star in the trailer for the upcoming video game adaptation.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s been years since Lionsgate and Gearbox Entertainment revealed that they were collaborating on a Borderlands movie, and we finally have our first look at it. The Borderlands trailer debuted this morning and shows off the movie’s previously announced stars as they embark on a journey to retrieve a valuable treasure.

The Borderlands trailer gives us our first look at Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana Greenblatt as an adventuring group of misfits aiming to reach a mysterious vault said to be home to a great treasure. They’re joined by Jack Black as Claptrap, marking his second role in a video game adaptation in as many years.

The trailer features a lot of recognizable Borderlands iconography including the Psycho mask, futuristic weapons, and military vehicles.

Borderlands was initially directed by Eli Roth before Deadpool director Tim Miller stepped in to handle reshoots last year. The movie is set to hit theaters later this year.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

