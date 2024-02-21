Borderlands movie trailer introduces a motley crew of treasure hunters Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett star in the trailer for the upcoming video game adaptation.

It’s been years since Lionsgate and Gearbox Entertainment revealed that they were collaborating on a Borderlands movie, and we finally have our first look at it. The Borderlands trailer debuted this morning and shows off the movie’s previously announced stars as they embark on a journey to retrieve a valuable treasure.

The Borderlands trailer gives us our first look at Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana Greenblatt as an adventuring group of misfits aiming to reach a mysterious vault said to be home to a great treasure. They’re joined by Jack Black as Claptrap, marking his second role in a video game adaptation in as many years.

The trailer features a lot of recognizable Borderlands iconography including the Psycho mask, futuristic weapons, and military vehicles.

Borderlands was initially directed by Eli Roth before Deadpool director Tim Miller stepped in to handle reshoots last year. The movie is set to hit theaters later this year.