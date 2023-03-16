Texas Chain Saw Massacre release date and technical test announced A new trailer was shared today that reveals the game's official release date, and teases an upcoming technical test.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to slice, dice, and attempt to survive in Gun Interactive’s upcoming video game adaptation of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, you’re in luck. Earlier today, a brand new trailer dropped that shared the game’s official release date, and teased an upcoming technical test that players will be able to participate in.

Starting with the release date, the trailer revealed that Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be released on August 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. It’ll also be launching on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on day one. If you’re impatient and don’t want to wait all the way until August to experience everything Texas Chain Saw Massacre has to offer, you’ll want to keep an eye out for a technical test for the game that’s currently set to begin on May 25.

It’s recommended that players wishlist the game on Steam and follow the game’s official social media channels to be kept up-to-date on the upcoming technical test for Texas Chain Saw Massacre, including eligibility details.

As seen in previous trailers, the gameplay shown in the latest trailer for Texas Chain Saw Massacre looks brutal and gory in all the best ways. As you’d expect from a game based around the 1974 slasher film of the same name, and as you’d expect from Gun Interactive who previously worked on Friday the 13th: The Game. On Steam, the gameplay you can expect from Texas Chain Saw Massacre is further outlined:

Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Overall, we’re really looking forward to exploring Texas Chain Saw Massacre even further on May 25 during its technical test, and on August 18 when the game is set to be released across aforementioned platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC with day one availability on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

For more on Texas Chain Saw Massacre, be sure to check out the game’s official website. Also brush up with our previous coverage including Gun Interactive sharing the first look at Texas Chain Saw Massacre gameplay footage in one of its previous unrated trailers.