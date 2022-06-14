The Texas Chain Saw Massacre shares first gameplay footage in new Uncut Trailer Catch a glimpse of the Slaughter Family and their Victims in a new Uncut Trailer for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

A brand new “Uncut Trailer” for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game from Gun Interactive was shared today. Not only does the trailer offer a fresh look at The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it also features the very first ever look at gameplay.

As noted by the accompanying press release, the trailer features the likes of the Slaughter Family and their Victims, with familiar sights from the original film from 1974.

The gameplay looks as brutal and intense as you'd expect (and want) from a Texas Chain Saw Massacre game with a plethora of gore-filled kills on offer. Visually, the locations shown all look stellar as well, and really do call back to the original film. We imagine fans of Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be satiated with the gameplay, along with horror game fans looking for something new to play.

“Since the reveal, one of the main questions we’ve received has been ‘when will we see gameplay footage?’ We’re fortunate to be able to celebrate this news alongside the gameplay our community has been anxious to see and bring them further details on when they can expect to get their hands on the game to experience it for themselves,” said Daniel Nixon, Director of Communications at Gun Interactive.



“We hope that fans are as excited for the Uncut Trailer of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as we are to show it to them.”

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is set to release sometime in 2023, and will be available for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Additionally, the game will be available through Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox consoles and PC.