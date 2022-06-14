Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre shares first gameplay footage in new Uncut Trailer

Catch a glimpse of the Slaughter Family and their Victims in a new Uncut Trailer for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

A brand new “Uncut Trailer” for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game from Gun Interactive was shared today. Not only does the trailer offer a fresh look at The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it also features the very first ever look at gameplay.

As noted by the accompanying press release, the trailer features the likes of the Slaughter Family and their Victims, with familiar sights from the original film from 1974.

The gameplay looks as brutal and intense as you'd expect (and want) from a Texas Chain Saw Massacre game with a plethora of gore-filled kills on offer. Visually, the locations shown all look stellar as well, and really do call back to the original film. We imagine fans of Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be satiated with the gameplay, along with horror game fans looking for something new to play. 

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre shares first gameplay footage in new Uncut Trailer

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is set to release sometime in 2023, and will be available for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Additionally, the game will be available through Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox consoles and PC.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola