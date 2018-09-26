A bunch of video games just got delayed
The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters, and probably something else we forgot about. All delayed.
The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters, and probably something else we forgot about. All delayed.
The Last of Us Part 2 looks to be a purely single player experience, with Naughty Dog issuing a statement regarding the missing Factions multiplayer.
Earlier this week, PlayStation issued a release date for The Last of Us Part 2. Moments later, Shacknews got to try it out for the first time. Here's our hands-on preview.
The voice actress behind Ellie in Last of Us 2 has possibly hinted at a release date for the game.
The Last of Us Part 2 is out of the lineup, but will PlayStation be showing off anything else at The Game Awards 2018?
Fans are scrambling to grab all of the new items, causing the website to lock up for some users.
Keep an eye out for goodies coming ahead of the game's launch soon.
The creative team behind one of Sony’s biggest franchises took the time to speak on the development of one of the hottest games of E3 2018.
Ellie continues to kick ass in The Last of Us Part 2; Joel no where to be seen.
With the first-party console makers about to hold their annual E3 press conferences, Shacknews is keeping track of what to watch out for, continuing with Sony.