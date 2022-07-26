Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann shuts down The Last of Us x Fortnite rumors It seems Ellie and Joel will not be dabbing on you during a victory royale anytime soon.

Fortnite is a game that has had no lack of guest appearances over the years, even from first-party PlayStation and Xbox IPs, such as Kratos from God of War or Master Chief from Halo. However, it hasn’t had any guest appearances from the phenomenally popular zombie action title The Last of Us, and it seems it won’t anytime soon either. Naughty Dog and Last of Us lead Neil Druckmann recently shut down rumors that The Last of Us characters could be coming to Fortnite as new skins.

Druckmann shut down the rumors of a The Last of Us and Fortnite collaboration via his personal Twitter fairly recently. Where a previous rumor from Fortnite news and leaker ShiinaBR was shared in a now-deleted tweet, suggesting that Last of Us characters could be coming to Fortnite as obtainable skins, Druckmann stepped in the matter and claimed the rumors were false and there were no current plans for any such content. It would seem that, at least for the time being, we’re not going to see The Last of Us content in Fortnite anytime soon.

Fellow Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios IP Uncharted has already made an appearance in Fortnite.

Source: Epic Games

It's not as though there is no precedent to see The Last of Us in Fortnite. The popular battle royale has seen plenty of more mature material grace its battlegrounds. The Xenomorph from Alien came to Fortnite, as did John Wick. It wouldn’t even be weird for a PlayStation Studios game to make it over. Kratos from God of War made it over, as did Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazier from the Uncharted franchise. With so many precedents set, we wouldn’t really bat an eye if The Last of Us actually did make it into Fortnite.

Nonetheless, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann claims The Last of Us in Fornite isn’t in the cards for now. Stay tuned for more Fortnite news and we’ll let you know if it changes down the line.