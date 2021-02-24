New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite teases a Xenomorph skin with Alien crossover

The latest Fortnite reality log is seemingly teasing an Alien crossover.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 5 has been all about hunters, with the likes of The Mandalorian and the Terminator playable in the game, Epic Games has continued to add iconic characters to the battle royale game. With the latest tease, it seems as though the Xenomorph from the Alien movies will be the next addition to Fortnite.

Throughout Chapter 2 Season 5, Fortnite has teased new collaborations with a series of audio recordings titled Reality Logs. The newest Reality Log, posted on February 24, seems to heavily hint at the Xenomorph from Alien making an appearance. During the recording, we hear Jonesy say that he’s on a “very normal spaceship on a very normal shipping route,” hinting at the plot of the Alien film. What’s more, Jonesy says the ship is running on tech from 1986, which is the year that Aliens released in theaters.

An Alien x Fortnite collaboration makes sense, as we recently saw the Predator crash land on battle royale island. If the Xenomorph does indeed become a playable skin in Fortnite, Predator and Alien can duke it out once more, but with a lot more firearms this time. This tease could also be alluding to Ripley, the protagonist of the first few Alien movies. However, the actual Xenomorph is the likely bet, since they’re the “hunter” in this scenario.

If an Alien skin is indeed coming to fortnite, we’ll likely get an official announcement soon. Stay tuned to the Fortnite Twitter account for item shop updates, and the Fortnite topic page on Shacknews for the latest news on Epic Games’ battle royale.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

