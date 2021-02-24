Fortnite teases a Xenomorph skin with Alien crossover The latest Fortnite reality log is seemingly teasing an Alien crossover.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 5 has been all about hunters, with the likes of The Mandalorian and the Terminator playable in the game, Epic Games has continued to add iconic characters to the battle royale game. With the latest tease, it seems as though the Xenomorph from the Alien movies will be the next addition to Fortnite.

Throughout Chapter 2 Season 5, Fortnite has teased new collaborations with a series of audio recordings titled Reality Logs. The newest Reality Log, posted on February 24, seems to heavily hint at the Xenomorph from Alien making an appearance. During the recording, we hear Jonesy say that he’s on a “very normal spaceship on a very normal shipping route,” hinting at the plot of the Alien film. What’s more, Jonesy says the ship is running on tech from 1986, which is the year that Aliens released in theaters.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 426 ::

Target Description: Warrant Officer pic.twitter.com/P2aUBgDNdj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2021

An Alien x Fortnite collaboration makes sense, as we recently saw the Predator crash land on battle royale island. If the Xenomorph does indeed become a playable skin in Fortnite, Predator and Alien can duke it out once more, but with a lot more firearms this time. This tease could also be alluding to Ripley, the protagonist of the first few Alien movies. However, the actual Xenomorph is the likely bet, since they’re the “hunter” in this scenario.

If an Alien skin is indeed coming to fortnite, we’ll likely get an official announcement soon. Stay tuned to the Fortnite Twitter account for item shop updates, and the Fortnite topic page on Shacknews for the latest news on Epic Games’ battle royale.