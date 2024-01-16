The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a worthwhile return to Naughty Dog's masterpiece

With The Last of Us Part 2 originally releasing just five months before the PlayStation 5, it was inevitable that PlayStation and Naughty Dog would want to give the game a proper home on the newest hardware. Despite groans over the seemingly constant rerelease of The Last of Us media, I was honestly expecting (and hoping) it to arrive sooner. With The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Naughty Dog has delivered the definitive version of its best game, with a brand-new game mode that completely elevates the experience.

Tee off



Source: PlayStation Studios

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered isn’t a full-scale remake like the original game received last year, but a modest visual upgrade to the game’s scenery, lighting, character models, etc. It’s a fair approach given there hasn’t been a revolution in graphical technology since TLOU 2 first arrived less than four years ago. In fact, that 1.0 version was (and remains) one of the best-looking video games I’ve ever seen.

Still, Naughty Dog utilized the PS5 hardware to take TLOU 2 to the next level. The game can now be played in native 4K, which was absolutely eye-popping on my TV. Even in Performance Mode, the game is absolutely stunning, with an incredibly crisp feel thanks to a boosted framerate. I also noticed a decrease in load times, thanks to the handy SSD of the PlayStation 5.

DualSense shenanigans can be hit or miss amongst players, but I’m an absolute sucker for it. TLOU 2 Remastered has some of the best DualSense integration I’ve experienced. Almost everything you do has some sort of haptic response, both small and large. Whether it be reloading a weapon, strumming a guitar, or whacking an enemy with a bat, there're so many distinct DualSense responses that I started not to notice them as I was fully immersed in what was happening on screen.

No Return



Source: PlayStation Studios

The major addition in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a brand-new roguelike game mode called No Return. In this mode, you take on waves of enemies throughout various levels from the campaign, gathering materials and weapons, crafting resources, and trying to stay alive through it all. There are six stages in a standard run, and each level comes with its own set of traits, bonuses, and disadvantages. For example, one stage may provide Jesse to you as a companion. Another may yield a large amount of resources needed for weapon upgrades. You’ll battle your way through waves of enemies, humans, and clickers alike, before arriving at a boss encounter.

No Return is a brilliant addition to The Last of Us Part 2. The game’s deeply rich and satisfying combat is often overshadowed by the story, but it’s allowed to fully shine here. There’s something mesmerizing about the combat loop of approaching every wave with stealth in mind, placing traps and silently taking down enemies, and then all Hell eventually breaking loose when something goes awry.



Source: PlayStation Studios

This mode also allows you to play as various characters from the campaign, including several that were previously NPCs. They each have their own skills that tailor them to different gameplay styles. For example, Abby is best suited for close combat as she has a trait that replenishes some of her health upon melee kills. Dina on the other hand is better suited for a tactical approach thanks to her trap mine and stun bomb recipes.

I had a casual interest in The Last of Us Part 2’s new roguelike mode after it was announced, but after getting my hands on it, it’s my favorite part of the remaster. Naughty Dog could’ve just created a mode where Ellie and/or Abby fight off waves of oncoming clickers and that likely would have been fine, but No Return is a fully fleshed-out roguelike with unique character builds, pathways, randomized encounters, unlockables, and challenges. It’ll undoubtedly spawn its own community of players, and having this new take on the franchise honestly makes the cancellation of TLOU multiplayer sting even more.

I would do it all over again



Source: PlayStation Studios

The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the best games of this young decade, and the remaster is a worthwhile return to it. The emotionally gripping story is as sharp as the first time I played it, and I felt all the feels experiencing it for a second time. Visual enhancements make it a genuine treat for the eyes, even if you’re not a graphics junkie. Where The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered sets itself apart is with the No Return game mode. It’s a thrilling way to play in this world that I simply couldn’t put down. My fingers are crossed that Naughty Dog brings this concept to whatever they deliver next.