Neil Druckmann has a concept for 'one more chapter' of The Last of Us

For quite a few years, and especially since the franchise got adapted to a successful TV series, The Last of Us fans have been wondering if there would be another game in the series. Neil Druckmann recently shared some rare teases on that very topic. Not only does the series director have a concept written up for The Last of Us Part 3, but Druckmann also has a spinoff story about main series protagonist Joel’s brother Tommy that he feels will get made someday, whether it’s a game or other form of medium.

Neil Druckmann spoke to the future of The Last of Us and the possibilities of new games and stories near the end of the recently released Making The Last of Us Part II video. It was there that he revisited the possibility of a Tommy story.

We have written a story that takes place after Last of Us 2 that stars Tommy… It was always a small story, never like a full title. At the time we had higher priorities at Naughty Dog… so that story was shelved. And I still believe one day it will see the light of day. I don’t know if it’ll be a game or a show.



Druckmann goes on to talk about an actual concept for The Last of Us 3 and the possibility of it happening.

I’ve been thinking about if there’s a concept there, and now, for years, I haven’t been able to find that concept. But recently that’s changed, and I don’t have a story, but I do have the concept that, to me, is as exciting as [The Last of Us Part 1], as exciting as [The Last of Us Part 2], is its own thing, and has this through line for all three. So, it does feel like there’s probably one more chapter to the story.

Will The Last of Us 3 actually happen? That’s a harder question to answer. The Last of Us 2 did great and it even got a remastered release recently that we found to be worthwhile. Even so, Druckmann and Naughty Dog are proud of what they’ve accomplished. If fans want that final chapter, they’ll go for it, but they don’t feel like they absolutely have to.

“If we never get to do it again, This [The Last of Us Part 2] is a fine ending point, the last bite of the apple, the story’s done,” Druckmann stressed.

So we’ll keep our eyes out. If The Last of Us Part 3 becomes a thing, it’s still likely years off, but it’s interesting to know there’s an idea floating around in Druckmann’s imagination about how it would happen. Stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.