The Last of Us Season 2 set to begin filming in early 2024 A recent report claims the second season of The Last of Us HBO series is set to film in January of next year.

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series is set to begin filming for Season 2 in January 2024. Season 1 of the TV series was a phenomenal hit in 2023, earning a wealth of praise and accolades, and it quickly earned itself a second season. As we begin to move towards what’s likely to be The Last of Us Part 2 story factors, it seems the production crew behind the series is ready to begin shooting.

Word of The Last of Us Season 2’s filming comes via a report from the Production List, which was posted this week. According to the report, Season 2 of The Last of Us HBO series will begin filming on January 7, 2024, with Vancouver, Canada listed as its filming location. While actual release of Season 2 is likely far off in the future, it will at least come as a delight to fans who have been waiting to see the continuation of the series since Season 1 ended.

It won't be long before The Last of Us showrunners begin filming for Season 2 of the hit TV series.

Source: Production List

Season 1 of The Last of Us blew many viewers away. It was considered to be a gripping and emotional adaptation of an already awesome story, propelled even further by the solid performances of Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsay as Ellie, and the rest of the solid and star-studded cast. The Last of Us had no issue getting greenlit for a second season. What’s more co-showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin teased that the contents of The Last of Us Part 2 will likely take more than one season to convey. Nothing is certain, but the production crew seems to be planning long-term.

That said, we still have a Season 2 to get to. Thankfully, it seems to be underway. As we await more details on when The Last of Us HBO series Season 2 hits streaming services, keep an eye here at Shacknews for updates.