The Last of Us renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max We're only a couple of episodes into the show, but HBO has already renewed The Last of Us for a second season.

The Last of Us has been a smash hit for HBO Max and producer Naughty Dog so far, with its first two episodes pulling in millions of viewers and receiving critical acclaim across the board. Though the first season is less than halfway through, the decision-makers at HBO and Warner Bros. have seen more than enough. The Last of Us has been officially renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

In a tweet from the official account for The Last of Us on HBO, it was confirmed that the show will be returning for Season 2. No additional details have been shared outside of that, but it’s confirmation for fans who had been hoping that there would be more to enjoy beyond the show’s inaugural season.



Source: HBO Max

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” said executive producer Neil Druckmann. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

The first season of The Last of Us is adapting the iconic storyline of the 2013 video game. Presumably, the second season may look to adapt the events of The Last of Us Part 2, which was released in 2020. There had been speculation that the showrunners would potentially look to tell brand-new stories about Ellie and Joel in future seasons, but Neil Druckmann recently said in an interview that the team is only interested in adapting the story of the games.

The Last of Us is set to air its third episode this Sunday. The first season of the show will conclude in March 2023. As we await additional Season 2 details, keep it locked to Shacknews.