The Last of Us HBO Max TV series will not venture outside of the events of the games Neil Druckmann recently confirmed The Last of Us HBO Max TV series would stick strictly to the events of the games and not go beyond them.

The Last of Us HBO Max TV series has launched and it is a fairly strong success, garnering one of the best debuts on HBO in around a decade. The high possibility of another season had many fans wondering if further seasons of The Last of Us might explore different areas of the Cordyceps-inspired apocalypse, but this is apparently not to be. In a recent interview, The Last of Us co-director Neil Druckmann confirmed that wherever The Last of Us TV series goes and whether or not it gets new seasons, it will not go beyond the events of the video games.

Druckmann shared this tidbit in a recent interview posted on Buzzfeed, in which he discussed a number of details about The Last of Us games, the show, the actors, production, and even a little bit about Uncharted. The Last of Us series has been doing well enough that talks about a Season 2 are already happening. However, no matter how many seasons the show gets, Druckmann also said it wouldn’t venture outside of the games.

It would seem that for the time being, Neil Druckmann isn't interested in taking the events of The Last of Us HBO Max TV series beyond events that were in the games.

Source: Buzzfeed

“We only want to adapt to games, so we don't want to go outside of them,” Druckmann told Buzzfeed.

It may come as a disappointment to those who were hoping to see new content or exploration outside of the events surrounding Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2. It certainly wouldn’t have been the first time a show went past the scope of its original content, such as in the case of Game of Thrones. However, Druckmann seems adamant that for the time being, The Last of Us TV series will stick to what we know and faithfully adapt the games as they are.

With Ellie actress Bella Ramsey also sharing optimism for a Season 2, it seems pretty likely we could see more in The Last of Us universe if people keep watching. After all, it has already garnered quite the audience. For now, however, it seems HBO’s The Last of Us is playing it close to the original. Stay tuned for further updates or changes.