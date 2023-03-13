The Last of Us HBO Max showrunners confirm TLOU2 content will span multiple seasons Series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirmed that they will not be stuffing all of The Last of Us Part 2 into a single second season of the show.

With the first season of The Last of Us on HBO Max in the books, eyes are on what happens with the already confirmed Season 2, but don’t expect them to wrap the events of The Last of Us Part 2 entirely up into one season. In a recent interview, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed that it’s going to take multiple seasons to hit the entirety of the second game’s plot.

This comes from a recent GQ interview with Druckmann and Mazin about the series finale (BEWARE SPOILERS FOR THE LAST OF US SEASON 1). While the interview discusses a lot of behind-the-scenes commentary and aspects of the show, Mazin and Druckmann are also hit with a few questions about Season 2, notably if it will be able to encapsulate all of The Last of Us Part 2 the way that the first season did with The Last of Us Part 1.

Source: Sony Pictures Television

Simply put, Mazin and Druckmann said no, they won’t cram all of TLOU2 into one season of TV.

“No,” Mazin stressed. “No way… We will not say how many, but more than one is factually correct.”

So it seems that the crew behind The Last of Us on HBO are hoping for at least three seasons to do all that they want to do with the show. A Season 2 has already been confirmed, and the first season pulled in a huge amount of viewers already, but Druckmann also stressed that the show will likely not go beyond the events of the games for now.

Either way, it sounds like we’re in for some cliffhangers in Season 2 of The Last of Us on HBO Max. As we await a launch date for the next season, stay tuned for that and other details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.