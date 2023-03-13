Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Last of Us HBO Max showrunners confirm TLOU2 content will span multiple seasons

Series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirmed that they will not be stuffing all of The Last of Us Part 2 into a single second season of the show.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sony Pictures Television
8

With the first season of The Last of Us on HBO Max in the books, eyes are on what happens with the already confirmed Season 2, but don’t expect them to wrap the events of The Last of Us Part 2 entirely up into one season. In a recent interview, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed that it’s going to take multiple seasons to hit the entirety of the second game’s plot.

This comes from a recent GQ interview with Druckmann and Mazin about the series finale (BEWARE SPOILERS FOR THE LAST OF US SEASON 1). While the interview discusses a lot of behind-the-scenes commentary and aspects of the show, Mazin and Druckmann are also hit with a few questions about Season 2, notably if it will be able to encapsulate all of The Last of Us Part 2 the way that the first season did with The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us HBO Max
The Last of Us had a stellar first season on HBO Max that covered the entire first game, but Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann claim they won't be able to cram all of The Last of Us Part 2 into a second season.
Source: Sony Pictures Television

Simply put, Mazin and Druckmann said no, they won’t cram all of TLOU2 into one season of TV.

“No,” Mazin stressed. “No way… We will not say how many, but more than one is factually correct.”

So it seems that the crew behind The Last of Us on HBO are hoping for at least three seasons to do all that they want to do with the show. A Season 2 has already been confirmed, and the first season pulled in a huge amount of viewers already, but Druckmann also stressed that the show will likely not go beyond the events of the games for now.

Either way, it sounds like we’re in for some cliffhangers in Season 2 of The Last of Us on HBO Max. As we await a launch date for the next season, stay tuned for that and other details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 13, 2023 9:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, The Last of Us HBO Max showrunners confirm TLOU2 content will span multiple seasons

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 13, 2023 10:07 AM

      This season should have been two seasons.

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 13, 2023 10:40 AM

        My opinion is that they didn't want to divert too much from the game in the first season to bring along fans of the game and new viewers alike. I think they might add more new scriptwriting in the next seasons.

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 13, 2023 10:51 AM

        uh nope.

        What did you want?

        More action scenes of Joel slaughtering through clickers and raiders?

        I’m so glad they trimmed the fat, bloating the season more would have just hurt it.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 13, 2023 10:52 AM

        Disagree. When you take away the combat gameplay from the game, you're left with a very concise and straightforward story.

        Not much else happens besides what you see in the show!

        • railchu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 13, 2023 11:15 AM

          I think one argument against a concise story is more time with the characters could help build a better connection between the audience and Joel/Ellie’s relationship. Could make things have more impact later.

          But movies do it in 2-3 hours so maybe not

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 13, 2023 10:44 AM

      Good. That will benefit TLOU2’s story immensely. Neil Druckmann and the showrunners can alter the structure as needed, and it is sorely needed.

      Druckmann has had enough time, nearly three years, to evaluate critiques of the second game. This is pretty cool. Outside of remakes that reimagine the source material—and TLOU1’s remake did not, because it would have been unnecessary—few games get a shot at a do over.

    • railchu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 13, 2023 10:53 AM

      Abby season and Ellie season

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 13, 2023 11:04 AM

        Unlikely. People are going to want to see Ellie. While Abby can be the focus of the next season, Ellie will still need to be in it.

        • railchu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 13, 2023 11:16 AM

          Sure, there’s nothing saying they couldn’t have some overlap between the two

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 13, 2023 11:52 AM

        My guess?

        Pre and post J. This is so people don't just stop watching after the first few episodes lol.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 13, 2023 12:00 PM

        I think that would be a bad idea. Skipping an entire season of a protagonist of a show just really isn't done. Flashbacks and intertwining stories would work better.

        • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 13, 2023 1:11 PM

          Given that Abby and Ellie are both doing stuff throughout Part 2 that we know takes place roughly at the same time, I think they can manage to make it work.

          I'd probably break between seasons at the movie theater confrontation, but I'm struggling now to remember how much story takes place after that.

