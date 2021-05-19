The Last of Us Part 2 gets a PS5 enhancement patch today Naughty Dog and Sony have revealed a PS5 performance patch has come to The Last of Us Part 2, and it's available now.

The Last of Us Part 2 was simply one of the most impressive games last year. Cleaning up at the yearly awards, the sequel to The Last of Us was the swansong for the PS4 as it was one of the final major releases before the PS5 hit shelves. Though it’s playable on the new console via backwards compatibility, the game wasn’t really taking full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s hardware. That’s changed, as Naughty Dog and Sony have announced a PS5 enhancement patch is coming to The Last of Us Part 2 today.

Naughty Dog made the surprise announcement with a post to the PlayStation Blog on May 19. As of today, players that own The Last of Us Part 2 can enjoy 60 FPS gameplay on the PlayStation 5. Officially titled patch 1.08, this performance update is completely free. Once installed, players will be able to choose whether or not they would like to target 30 or 60 FPS in the game settings. The game will also feature better resolution and improved load times.

The Last of Us Part 2 was already a stunningly gorgeous game on the PlayStation 4, so having it take advantage of all the sweet advancements on the PlayStation 5 should be quite the treat. It’s unclear if this will be the final update for the game, or if Naughty Dog has more plans for The Last of Us Part 2 in the future.

Naughty Dog ends its post by teasing that this is “just the first step” of the company working on the PS5 hardware. The PS5 performance patch for The Last of Us Part 2 is available now. Stick with Shacknews for more on Naughty Dog and the PS5.