The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered announced for January following leaks After a round of leaks, PlayStation and Naughty Dog collectively shrugged and pulled the curtain back on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

This hasn't been a very good Friday for PlayStation and Naughty Dog. Plans for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered reportedly leaked after listings were spotted on the PlayStation Store by tracking sites. A live game listing briefly went up before it was taken down, but by that point, the cat was out of the bag. On Friday evening, PlayStation and Naughty Dog went forward with the official reveal for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which is set to come to PlayStation 5 this January.

"Whether you’ve already played and even platinumed The Last of Us Part II on the PlayStation 4 console or have recently jumped into The Last of Us Part I on PS5 and want to continue the story, Part II Remastered will offer plenty of reasons for new and returning players to revisit a story that means so much to our studio," Naughty Dog Editorial Content Manager Jonathon Dornbush said on PlayStation.Blog. "The engrossing campaign returns alongside technological improvements, new modes, and new behind-the-scenes features that will deepen your understanding of Part II's creation."

While the remaster is expected to contain everything from the PlayStation 4 original, Naughty Dog is apparently going further. A new roguelike survival mode called No Return will be available and feature multiple playable characters. Players are challenged to go as far as they can and survive against some of The Last of Us Part 2's most challenging enemies. Naughty Dog plans to reveal more at a later date.



Source: PlayStation

Visually, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature a 4K Fidelity Mode, a 1440p-to-4K upscaled Performance Mode, and an unlocked framerate option for VRR-supported televisions. The PlayStation 5 hardware will further improve the game's performance by cutting load times down considerably while adding new DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger integration.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on Friday, January 19. Those who own the PlayStation 4 original will have the option to upgrade to a digital version of the remaster for only $10 USD. They'll also be able to carry their save file over to the new version of the game.