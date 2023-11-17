New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered announced for January following leaks

After a round of leaks, PlayStation and Naughty Dog collectively shrugged and pulled the curtain back on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
PlayStation
1

This hasn't been a very good Friday for PlayStation and Naughty Dog. Plans for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered reportedly leaked after listings were spotted on the PlayStation Store by tracking sites. A live game listing briefly went up before it was taken down, but by that point, the cat was out of the bag. On Friday evening, PlayStation and Naughty Dog went forward with the official reveal for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which is set to come to PlayStation 5 this January.

"Whether you’ve already played and even platinumed The Last of Us Part II on the PlayStation 4 console or have recently jumped into The Last of Us Part I on PS5 and want to continue the story, Part II Remastered will offer plenty of reasons for new and returning players to revisit a story that means so much to our studio," Naughty Dog Editorial Content Manager Jonathon Dornbush said on PlayStation.Blog. "The engrossing campaign returns alongside technological improvements, new modes, and new behind-the-scenes features that will deepen your understanding of Part II's creation."

While the remaster is expected to contain everything from the PlayStation 4 original, Naughty Dog is apparently going further. A new roguelike survival mode called No Return will be available and feature multiple playable characters. Players are challenged to go as far as they can and survive against some of The Last of Us Part 2's most challenging enemies. Naughty Dog plans to reveal more at a later date.

Taking your shot in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Source: PlayStation

Visually, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature a 4K Fidelity Mode, a 1440p-to-4K upscaled Performance Mode, and an unlocked framerate option for VRR-supported televisions. The PlayStation 5 hardware will further improve the game's performance by cutting load times down considerably while adding new DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger integration.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on Friday, January 19. Those who own the PlayStation 4 original will have the option to upgrade to a digital version of the remaster for only $10 USD. They'll also be able to carry their save file over to the new version of the game.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola