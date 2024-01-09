New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2

The Booksmart actress will bring one of the series' most notable characters to life.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
6

We’ve known for a while now that HBO and Naughty Dog were working on a second season of its live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. With that second season presumably following the story of the second game, many have wondered how the character Abby will be brought to life on screen. After several months of rumors and speculation, Kaitlyn Dever has been officially cast as Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.

Variety confirmed Kaitlyn Dever’s casting earlier today. Fans of the games will be deeply familiar with Abby, a character who was introduced in The Last of Us Part 2 and plays a pivotal role in the game’s narrative.

Abby standing next to a window in The Last of Us Part 2.

Source: Naughty Dog

Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann released a joint statement on Dever’s casting. “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

Kaitlyn Dever is most known for her role in 2019’s Booksmart. Last year, she played the protagonist in the Hulu original No One Will Save You. She’s no stranger to the Naughty Dog family, as she provided the voice and motion capture for Cassie Drake in 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

With Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in the second season of The Last of Us, we’re inching closer to our first glimpse at the next chapter of the post-apocalyptic story. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola