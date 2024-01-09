Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 The Booksmart actress will bring one of the series' most notable characters to life.

We’ve known for a while now that HBO and Naughty Dog were working on a second season of its live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. With that second season presumably following the story of the second game, many have wondered how the character Abby will be brought to life on screen. After several months of rumors and speculation, Kaitlyn Dever has been officially cast as Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.

Variety confirmed Kaitlyn Dever’s casting earlier today. Fans of the games will be deeply familiar with Abby, a character who was introduced in The Last of Us Part 2 and plays a pivotal role in the game’s narrative.



Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann released a joint statement on Dever’s casting. “Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

Kaitlyn Dever is most known for her role in 2019’s Booksmart. Last year, she played the protagonist in the Hulu original No One Will Save You. She’s no stranger to the Naughty Dog family, as she provided the voice and motion capture for Cassie Drake in 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

With Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in the second season of The Last of Us, we’re inching closer to our first glimpse at the next chapter of the post-apocalyptic story. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know.