Warframe Tennocon 2020 cuts attendee event in response to coronavirus
Digital Extremes will not be hosting a Tennocon 2020 attendee event, but a digital event of some kind is in the works.
Digital Extremes will not be hosting a Tennocon 2020 attendee event, but a digital event of some kind is in the works.
Tennocon 2019 is happening right now in Canada, check out the festivities on their Twitch live stream here.
Dates and ticket prices for TennoCon 2019, the next edition of the annual Warframe celebration, have been revealed.