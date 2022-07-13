TennoCon 2022 schedule, rewards, giveaways, packages & how to watch Here's everything you need to know about what to watch for and what you can get for watching Saturday's Tennocon 2022.

It's that time of year again for Warframe players to come together for the annual Tennocon celebration. Tennocon 2022 will feature a gathering of the team at Digital Extremes for a look at the year ahead in Warframe, mainly centered around the game's next major update, The Diviri Paradox. Shacknews is here to tell you everything you need to know about Tennocon 2022.

Tennocon 2022 schedule

Tennocon 2022 will take place remotely this year on Saturday, July 16. Viewers can watch pre-recorded panels covering various aspects of the game leading up to the live Tennocon 2022 Keynote.

Here is the full Tennocon 2022 schedule (All times are PT):

9:30 a.m.: Welcome to TennoCon 2022

10:00 a.m.: Sounds of the System

11:00 a.m.: Developer Q&A (live)

12:00 p.m.: Art of Warframe with Special Guest

1:00 p.m.: Community Art Show

2:00 p.m.: TennoLive 2022

Expect to see some exciting new reveals from the Tennocon Keynote, including some new gameplay footage from the game's next big update, The Duviri Paradox. You can also expect to learn more about various quality-of-life features, which will likely include an update on last year's announcement of cross-play and cross-save. Plus, there will undoubtedly be some surprises that nobody sees coming.

How to watch Tennocon 2022

Tennocon will air live on the Warframe Twitch channel. Various Tennocon content can be seen on-demand on the Warframe YouTube channel.

Tennocon bundles, rewards, and giveaways

Image courtesy of @PlayWarframe

Digital Extremes is offering a handful of exclusive bundles that features digital goods for Warframe, as well as physical merchandise items. Here's what's available from the Tennocon website:

Tennocon 2022 Digital Pack ($24.99 USD)

Operator & Drifter Suit Bundle

Armor Bundle

Sugatra

Display

Emote

Glyph

Sigil

475 Platinum

Baro’s Relay Ticket

Tennocon 2022 Merch Pack ($44.99 USD)

T-Shirt

Pin

Lanyard

Lanyard Charm

Merch Pack Exclusive Glyph

Merch Pack Exclusive Display

You can also get both of these in a single package for $64.99 USD. Digital Extremes is also promising new Warframe merchandise will be made available throughout Tennocon.

If you want more in-game goodies, you can watch Tennocon on Twitch and receive some special Twitch drops. Make sure to link your Warframe account to Twitch to receive your rewards. Here are the rewards and how to claim them:

Vericres Warfan and Renayla Sugatra : Watch Tennocon on Twitch for 30 consecutive minutes between 9:30AM PT and 2:00PM PT.

: Watch Tennocon on Twitch for 30 consecutive minutes between 9:30AM PT and 2:00PM PT. Titania Prime : Watch the Tennocon Keynote on Twitch for 30 consecutive minutes between 2:00PM PT and 4:00PM PT.

: Watch the Tennocon Keynote on Twitch for 30 consecutive minutes between 2:00PM PT and 4:00PM PT. The Stranger’s Hood: Log into Warframe starting at 9:30AM PT on Tennocon day. You'll have 48 hours to visit the in-game Market and purchase this item for 1 credit.

Meanwhile, the full Verv Collection will be available through Prime Gaming. Make sure to link your Warframe account with Prime Gaming. Plus, be sure to watch throughout the day on Twitch, as Digital Extremes will be giving away prizes throughout the day from HP Omen and HyperX.

We look forward to seeing new announcements, gameplay reveals, and much more for Warframe at Tennocon 2022. We'll be watching here at Shacknews and we'll be sure to report back with anything newsworthy. Follow the Warframe topic page for the latest updates.