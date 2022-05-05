Warframe TennoCon 2022 online only event announced The event features big reveals and the return of popular contests like the Dojo Showcase.

Digital Extremes has unveiled the dates for TennoCon 2022 with important information, such as how the event will be online only. For Warframe fans, the event sounds like it’ll be one to watch as Digital Extremes promises a full day of “revolutionary Warframe reveals” in addition to activities like fan art and cosplay contests, and the return of the incredibly popular Dojo Showcase.

TennoCon 2022 will be streamed for free on a number of streaming platforms starting on Saturday, July 16. Touching upon some of the things fans can expect from TennoCon this year, Sheldon Carter, COO of Digital Extremes, said:

“TennoCon is designed to give Warframe players a peek behind our game development curtain, while also taking a moment to celebrate the community of players that make Warframe what it is today. We are in the midst of curating a jaw-dropping lineup of announcements and reveals, coupled with interactive in-game experiences that will really make TennoCon bigger and better than ever before.”

TennoCon 2022 will be a digital only event held on Saturday, July 16.

For creative Warframe fans, TennoCon’s art and cosplay contests are actively taking submissions right now, with fans who submit their art or custom designed cosplay having a chance to be featured during the event broadcast on July 16.

If you’re looking to participate from inside Warframe itself, there will be a Clan Dojo Showcase during TennoCon 2022. For those unfamiliar, Warframe’s Dojo Showcase is an activity where players get to group up in large teams and create their own custom Dojos to serve as the team’s home base.

Warframe’s Dojo Contests are hosted throughout the year, not just at events like TennoCon, and each month Digital Extremes selects a fresh batch of Dojos to display in Warframe’s Star Chart. Adding to this, previous Featured Dojo Contest winners (all Dojos that have been featured on the Star Chart are eligible) will reportedly be showcased at TennoCon 2022 as well in a set of short tours hosted by the Warframe community team.

On this, the announcement notes that:

Either the Founding Warlord or the Architect who submitted a contest-winning Dojo will receive an in-game inbox message from the Warframe community team with details their Clan needs to submit for a potential showcase at TennoCon 2022.

Something else to keep in mind is that all submissions including fan art and cosplay, as well as Clan Dojos, need to be submitted by Thursday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. (ET) to qualify.

Digital Extremes also has plans to share more details regarding TennoCon 2022 in the weeks ahead. And, if players are looking to pass the time leading up to TennoCon, they can jump into Warframe’s latest update, Angels of the Zariman, for free on all platforms.

Be sure to check back here at Shacknews, as we’ll have more coverage of TennoCon 2022 as the event draws nearer. For more on Warframe, also be sure to read through our coverage of the devstream on the game’s Angels of the Zariman expansion.