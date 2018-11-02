Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Your definitive guide for watching the 2019 StarCraft II WCS Finals at this year's BlizzCon. Here's everything you need to know.
The esports and gaming world as a whole were rocked on Sunday to learn of the sudden passing of StarCraft 2 legend Geoff 'iNcontroL' Robinson.
StarCraft: Remastered is about to look very different thanks to the folks at CarBot Animations, as StarCraft: Cartooned releases today.
This computer-generated Amazon Blimp looks more like a StarCraft Protoss Carrier, doesn't it?
DeepMind will be taking to YouTube to show off the way StarCraft 2 is being used as an AI research environment.
With Zeratul on your side, you'll be unstoppable.
Your definitive guide for watching the final days of the StarCraft II competitive season. The 2018 WCS Finals begin Friday and conclude at BlizzCon. Here's everything you need to know.
Those who can't make it out to Anaheim for BlizzCon can still attend via the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket, and Blizzard has detailed the in-game goodies that come along with it.
There will be redesigned units across all three races and the resource economy will be rebalanced to allow easier comebacks.