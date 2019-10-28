New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

StarCraft 2 WCS Finals 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch

Your definitive guide for watching the 2019 StarCraft II WCS Finals at this year's BlizzCon. Here's everything you need to know.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The 2019 World Championship Series Global Finals for StarCraft II is down to its Top 8 and the finalists are set to meet at BlizzCon this coming weekend. The Group Stages have wrapped up and all that's left is to crown a champion, with the remaining players duking it out in Anaheim, CA. There's money and prestige at stake and Shacknews is here to tell you everything that you need to know heading into BlizzCon 2019.

How much is the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Prize Pool?

The StarCraft II WCS Global Finals prize pool begins at $600,000. Sales from the StarCraft II War Chest will increase the final prize pool by a currently undetermined amount.

Here is how the current $600,000 pot is set to be distributed:

  • 1st place - $210,000
  • 2nd place - $96,000
  • 3rd-4th place - $51,000
  • 5th-8th place - $24,000
  • 9th-16th place (ShoWTimE, TIME, HeRoMaRinE, Elazer, SpeCial, Stats, herO, Neeb) - $12,000

StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Top 8 Bracket Stage Schedule

Here's how the Group Stages played out:

StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Groups

And here's the bracket for this weekend's Playoff stage:

StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Playoffs

StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Schedule

  • WCS Global Finals Quarterfinals: Friday, November 1, 11AM PT; Saturday, November 2, 2:30PM PT
  • WCS Global Finals Semifinals and Finals: Saturday, November 2, 5PM PT

If you're looking to watch the action, you can jump in either through the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket or for free through the StarCraft Twitch channel. Twitch will also be broadcasting the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals in multiple languages. Check out the Blizzard website for more information.

How to watch the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the StarCraft Esports YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

