StarCraft 2 WCS Finals 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch Your definitive guide for watching the 2019 StarCraft II WCS Finals at this year's BlizzCon. Here's everything you need to know.

The 2019 World Championship Series Global Finals for StarCraft II is down to its Top 8 and the finalists are set to meet at BlizzCon this coming weekend. The Group Stages have wrapped up and all that's left is to crown a champion, with the remaining players duking it out in Anaheim, CA. There's money and prestige at stake and Shacknews is here to tell you everything that you need to know heading into BlizzCon 2019.

How much is the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Prize Pool?

The StarCraft II WCS Global Finals prize pool begins at $600,000. Sales from the StarCraft II War Chest will increase the final prize pool by a currently undetermined amount.

Here is how the current $600,000 pot is set to be distributed:

1st place - $210,000

2nd place - $96,000

3rd-4th place - $51,000

5th-8th place - $24,000

9th-16th place (ShoWTimE, TIME, HeRoMaRinE, Elazer, SpeCial, Stats, herO, Neeb) - $12,000

StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Top 8 Bracket Stage Schedule

Here's how the Group Stages played out:

And here's the bracket for this weekend's Playoff stage:

StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 Schedule

WCS Global Finals Quarterfinals : Friday, November 1, 11AM PT; Saturday, November 2, 2:30PM PT

: Friday, November 1, 11AM PT; Saturday, November 2, 2:30PM PT WCS Global Finals Semifinals and Finals: Saturday, November 2, 5PM PT

If you're looking to watch the action, you can jump in either through the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket or for free through the StarCraft Twitch channel. Twitch will also be broadcasting the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals in multiple languages. Check out the Blizzard website for more information.

How to watch the StarCraft II WCS Global Finals 2019 VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the StarCraft Esports YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.