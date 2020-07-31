Weekend PC Download Deals for July 31: StarCraft 2 turns 10

This is a momentous week in gaming because one of its biggest franchises is celebrating a milestone birthday. Did you know that StarCraft 2 turned 10 this week? Blizzard did and it's celebrating this anniversary for its beloved sequel with a full franchise sale. Remember the good times with the StarCraft II Campaign Collection and/or the Nova Covert Ops Bundle. The first StarCraft is getting in on the action, too. StarCraft Remastered is on sale, as is its Cartooned add-on.

Elsewhere, EA wants to get as many players into Rocket Arena as possible, so they're offering the new multiplayer shooter at a significant 80 percent discount this weekend. If you're still not ready to plunk down the money, but are curious as to what the game is about, there's a free weekend going on across both Steam and Origin. So give it a look.

And of course, the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale continues! Many of the games offered over the past few weeks are still on sale with some new titles piled on top. And now there's a coupon code, too! So pick the game you've been wanting and enjoy!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $10.79 for Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight, and the Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $6.39 for Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition and four of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code WEEKEND to receive 10% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition, Void Bastards, Railway Empire, Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock, Yuppie Psycho, Beat Hazard 2, Sigma Theory, Metal Unit, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, Verlet Swing, Basingstoke, and Earthlock. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, new subscribers receive 40% off of the standard rate!

Pay $1 or more for Psychonauts, the Double Fine Adventure Complete Series Deluxe Edition, Amnesia Fortnight 2012, Amnesia Fortnight 2014, and Amnesia Fortnight 2017. Pay more than the average $8.60 for Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice, and Costume Quest. Pay $9 or more to also receive RAD, GNOG, 140, THOTH, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Gang Beasts, KIDS, Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Headlander. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Warlock: Master of the Arcane, Age of Wonders III, and Europa Universalis IV. Pay more than the average $6.41 for Stellaris, Victoria Collection, and Necropolis: Brutal Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Battletech Digital Deluxe Edition and Tyranny. Pay $17 or more to also receive Imperator: Rome. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Kathy Rain, Tormentor X Punisher, and GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION. Pay more than the average $7.20 for Whispers of a Machine, Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition, and Kingdom. Pay $12 or more to also receive Mosaic, Night Call, and Bad North: Jotunn Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for The Night of the Rabbit, Fire!, and A Year of Rain. Pay more than the average $8.76 for CryoFall, State of Mind, The Great Perhaps, and AER: Memories of Old. Pay $15 or more to also receive Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Iron Danger, and Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam