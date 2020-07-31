Weekend PC Download Deals for July 31: StarCraft 2 turns 10

This is a momentous week in gaming because one of its biggest franchises is celebrating a milestone birthday. Did you know that StarCraft 2 turned 10 this week? Blizzard did and it's celebrating this anniversary for its beloved sequel with a full franchise sale. Remember the good times with the StarCraft II Campaign Collection and/or the Nova Covert Ops Bundle. The first StarCraft is getting in on the action, too. StarCraft Remastered is on sale, as is its Cartooned add-on.
Elsewhere, EA wants to get as many players into Rocket Arena as possible, so they're offering the new multiplayer shooter at a significant 80 percent discount this weekend. If you're still not ready to plunk down the money, but are curious as to what the game is about, there's a free weekend going on across both Steam and Origin. So give it a look.
And of course, the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale continues! Many of the games offered over the past few weeks are still on sale with some new titles piled on top. And now there's a coupon code, too! So pick the game you've been wanting and enjoy!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.95 (40% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- StarCraft Cartooned (requires StarCraft Remastered) - $7.49 (25% off)
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: Nova Covert Ops Bundle - $7.49 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Direct2Drive
- 2K/Rockstar Sale
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $15.00 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- BioShock The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- NBA 2K [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- More from the Direct2Drive 2K/Rockstar Sale.
Epic Games Store
- 20XX - FREE until 8/6
- Barony - FREE until 8/6
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP - FREE until 8/6
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Epic Summer Sale
- Maneater - $29.99 (25% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $29.99 (25% off)
- Civilization VI: Platinum Edition Upgrade - $39.99 (50% off)
- Before We Leave - $14.99 (25% off)
- SnowRunner - $31.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Satisfactory - $26.99 (10% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hades [Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $17.99 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Journey - $10.04 (33% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry Primal - $5.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $9.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $2.24 (85% off)
- Far Cry 3 - $2.99 (85% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $8.74 (65% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $19.49 (35% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $5.99 (60% off)
- There are dozens of games on sale right now! Check out everything featured in the Epic Summer Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $10.79 for Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight, and the Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $6.39 for Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition and four of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.99 (78% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition [Rockstar] - $57.99 (42% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $47.89 (20% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
GamersGate
- Maneater [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Bundle [UPlay] - $27.62 (79% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $9.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tyranny - $14.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $34.16 (43% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $42.23 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $12.86 (63% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $8.50 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $42.32 (29% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.66 (76% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $6.72 (66% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $12.00 (52% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.74 (59% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $14.40 (76% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $7.65 (74% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $12.58 (69% off)
- Capcom Beat'Em Up Bundle [Steam] - $8.50 (57% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- Ion Fury [Steam] - $12.00 (52% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $10.19 (32% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Outlast [Steam] - $2.40 (88% off)
- Generation Zero [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Green Man Gaming is in the middle of its big Summer Sale with new Flash Deals each day! Check out everything featured in the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale.
Humble Bundle
Pay $1 or more for Psychonauts, the Double Fine Adventure Complete Series Deluxe Edition, Amnesia Fortnight 2012, Amnesia Fortnight 2014, and Amnesia Fortnight 2017. Pay more than the average $8.60 for Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice, and Costume Quest. Pay $9 or more to also receive RAD, GNOG, 140, THOTH, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Gang Beasts, KIDS, Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Headlander. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Warlock: Master of the Arcane, Age of Wonders III, and Europa Universalis IV. Pay more than the average $6.41 for Stellaris, Victoria Collection, and Necropolis: Brutal Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Battletech Digital Deluxe Edition and Tyranny. Pay $17 or more to also receive Imperator: Rome. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Kathy Rain, Tormentor X Punisher, and GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION. Pay more than the average $7.20 for Whispers of a Machine, Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition, and Kingdom. Pay $12 or more to also receive Mosaic, Night Call, and Bad North: Jotunn Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for The Night of the Rabbit, Fire!, and A Year of Rain. Pay more than the average $8.76 for CryoFall, State of Mind, The Great Perhaps, and AER: Memories of Old. Pay $15 or more to also receive Iratus: Lord of the Dead, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Iron Danger, and Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth. These activate on Steam.
- VR Sale (VR headsets may be required)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 4 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- SUPERHOT VR [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's VR Sale.
- Dodge, Dash & Slash Sale
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Dodge, Dash & Slash Sale.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- SoulCalibur VI [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- THQ Nordic Publisher Week
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Darksiders Genesis [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Spellforce 3 [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's THQ Nordic Publisher Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered [UPlay] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy [UPlay] - $8.49 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Very Positive Indie Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Lethal League Blaze [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Plague Inc. Evolved [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Human Fall Flat [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Very Positive Indie Sale.
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Redux Bundle [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Origin
- Rocket Arena - $4.99 (83% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/2)
- Rocket Arena Mythic Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Save Big, Earn Club Units Sale
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $36.00 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $9.00 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $6.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.50 (75% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Weekend Sale.
Steam
- Trials of Mana - $39.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tyranny - $10.19 (66% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball 21 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $5.99 (60% off)
- Uno - $2.99 (70% off)
