BlizzConline 2021: The full streaming schedule The full schedule for BlizzConline's livestreams has been revealed. Check out what you can watch over the two-day event.

Blizzard's annual convention has undergone some changes. BlizzCon, the celebration of all things Blizzard, was bumped from its normal November slot due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't cancelled, though, it was moved to a February date and to a fully online format. BlizzConline is now days away from airing and, on Wednesday, Blizzard posted the full schedule.

When is the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony?

The BlizzConline Opening Ceremony will begin on Friday, February 19 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. This is where Blizzard will discuss what's next for their various properties. That includes World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and more.

Viewers can also expect to learn more about Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, two of Blizzard's most anticipated new releases. However, don't expect a 2021 release date, if the recent Activision Blizzard earnings call is any indication. Expect to learn more about what's coming to those games, but don't expect to see either of them in 2021.

BlizzConline 2021: The full streaming schedule

Following the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony, viewers can split off into six different streaming channels. They will be dedicated to Blizzard (a mix of all of Blizzard's ongoing franchises), World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, and Strategy (StarCraft, Warcraft III, Classic Blizzard).

Here is the full schedule, taken from the BlizzCon website (All times are PT):

Blizzard

Friday, February 19 3:10PM - World of Warcraft: What's Next 3:40PM - Diablo: What's Next (Rebroadcast) 4:20PM - Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2 (Rebroadcast) 5:00PM - Diablo Deep Dive

Saturday, February 20 12:00PM - World of Warcraft Q&A 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs 1:05PM - Community Showcase 2:05PM - BlizzConline Presents: A Critical Role Diablo Campaign



World of Warcraft

Friday, February 19 3:10PM - World of Warcraft: What's Next 3:40PM - World of Warcraft: Deep Dive 4:10PM - World of Warcraft: Making of the Wandering Ancient Mount 4:20PM - World of Warcraft: Voices of the Afterlife

Saturday, February 20 12:00PM - World of Warcraft Q&A 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs 1:05PM - Community Showcase 2:05PM - World of Warcraft: The Evolution of Thrall 3:05PM - World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Sound Creation 3:15PM - World of Warcraft: Cooking Workshop



Hearthstone

Friday, February 19 3:10PM - Hearthstone: Deep Dive 3:55PM - Hearthstone Battlegrounds Exhibition

Saturday, February 20 12:00PM - Hearthstone Q&A 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs 1:05PM - Community Showcase 2:05PM - Hearthstone: Innkeeper Impressions 2:10PM - Hearthstone: Streamer Showdown 4:20PM - Hearthstone: Bartender Bob's Advice



Diablo

Friday, February 19 3:10PM - Diablo: What's Next 3:50PM - Diablo: The Voice of Deckard Cain 4:00PM - Diablo Developer Roundtable 4:40PM - Diablo: The Gothic World of Brom 5:00PM - Diablo Deep Dive

Saturday, February 20 12:00PM - Diablo Q&A 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs 1:05PM - Community Showcase 2:05PM - Artists at Work: Diablo Hive Mother Part 1 3:10PM - Artists at Work: Diablo Hive Mother Part 2



Overwatch

Friday, February 19 3:10PM - Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2 3:50PM - The Voices of Overwatch 5:20PM - Overwatch: Creating a Soundtrack

Saturday, February 20 12:00PM - Overwatch League: Shock vs. The World 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs 1:05PM - Community Showcase 2:05PM - Overwatch: Community-Made Creations in the Workshop 3:05PM - Overwatch League: Crafts with Soe 4:15PM - Blizzart Art Studio: Roadhog



Strategy

Friday, February 19 3:10PM - StarCraft Legends 5:20PM - Where it All Started: Blizzard's Early Years

Saturday, February 20 12:00PM - In-Game User-Generated Content Showcase 1:05PM - Community Showcase 2:05PM - Artists at Work: CarBot Animation 3:35PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Tracer 4:00PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Margrave Krexus



BlizzConline will run from February 19-20. All of the streams above will be available to watch for free with VODs made available afterwards. There is no Virtual Ticket for this show, though there are packages filled with virtual goodies available. Shacknews will be watching this year's BlizzCon and we'll have all the breaking news from the show, so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.