New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

BlizzConline 2021: The full streaming schedule

The full schedule for BlizzConline's livestreams has been revealed. Check out what you can watch over the two-day event.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Blizzard's annual convention has undergone some changes. BlizzCon, the celebration of all things Blizzard, was bumped from its normal November slot due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't cancelled, though, it was moved to a February date and to a fully online format. BlizzConline is now days away from airing and, on Wednesday, Blizzard posted the full schedule.

When is the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony?

The BlizzConline Opening Ceremony will begin on Friday, February 19 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. This is where Blizzard will discuss what's next for their various properties. That includes World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and more.

Viewers can also expect to learn more about Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, two of Blizzard's most anticipated new releases. However, don't expect a 2021 release date, if the recent Activision Blizzard earnings call is any indication. Expect to learn more about what's coming to those games, but don't expect to see either of them in 2021.

BlizzConline 2021: The full streaming schedule

Following the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony, viewers can split off into six different streaming channels. They will be dedicated to Blizzard (a mix of all of Blizzard's ongoing franchises), World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, and Strategy (StarCraft, Warcraft III, Classic Blizzard).

Here is the full schedule, taken from the BlizzCon website (All times are PT):

Blizzard

  • Friday, February 19
    • 3:10PM - World of Warcraft: What's Next
    • 3:40PM - Diablo: What's Next (Rebroadcast)
    • 4:20PM - Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2 (Rebroadcast)
    • 5:00PM - Diablo Deep Dive
  • Saturday, February 20
    • 12:00PM - World of Warcraft Q&A
    • 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs
    • 1:05PM - Community Showcase
    • 2:05PM - BlizzConline Presents: A Critical Role Diablo Campaign

World of Warcraft

  • Friday, February 19
    • 3:10PM - World of Warcraft: What's Next
    • 3:40PM - World of Warcraft: Deep Dive
    • 4:10PM - World of Warcraft: Making of the Wandering Ancient Mount
    • 4:20PM - World of Warcraft: Voices of the Afterlife
  • Saturday, February 20
    • 12:00PM - World of Warcraft Q&A
    • 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs
    • 1:05PM - Community Showcase
    • 2:05PM - World of Warcraft: The Evolution of Thrall
    • 3:05PM - World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Sound Creation
    • 3:15PM - World of Warcraft: Cooking Workshop

Hearthstone

  • Friday, February 19
    • 3:10PM - Hearthstone: Deep Dive
    • 3:55PM - Hearthstone Battlegrounds Exhibition
  • Saturday, February 20
    • 12:00PM - Hearthstone Q&A
    • 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs
    • 1:05PM - Community Showcase
    • 2:05PM - Hearthstone: Innkeeper Impressions
    • 2:10PM - Hearthstone: Streamer Showdown
    • 4:20PM - Hearthstone: Bartender Bob's Advice

Diablo

  • Friday, February 19
    • 3:10PM - Diablo: What's Next
    • 3:50PM - Diablo: The Voice of Deckard Cain
    • 4:00PM - Diablo Developer Roundtable
    • 4:40PM - Diablo: The Gothic World of Brom
    • 5:00PM - Diablo Deep Dive
  • Saturday, February 20
    • 12:00PM - Diablo Q&A
    • 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs
    • 1:05PM - Community Showcase
    • 2:05PM - Artists at Work: Diablo Hive Mother Part 1
    • 3:10PM - Artists at Work: Diablo Hive Mother Part 2

Overwatch

  • Friday, February 19
    • 3:10PM - Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2
    • 3:50PM - The Voices of Overwatch
    • 5:20PM - Overwatch: Creating a Soundtrack
  • Saturday, February 20
    • 12:00PM - Overwatch League: Shock vs. The World
    • 1:00PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs
    • 1:05PM - Community Showcase
    • 2:05PM - Overwatch: Community-Made Creations in the Workshop
    • 3:05PM - Overwatch League: Crafts with Soe
    • 4:15PM - Blizzart Art Studio: Roadhog

Strategy

  • Friday, February 19
    • 3:10PM - StarCraft Legends
    • 5:20PM - Where it All Started: Blizzard's Early Years
  • Saturday, February 20
    • 12:00PM - In-Game User-Generated Content Showcase
    • 1:05PM - Community Showcase
    • 2:05PM - Artists at Work: CarBot Animation
    • 3:35PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Tracer
    • 4:00PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Margrave Krexus

BlizzConline will run from February 19-20. All of the streams above will be available to watch for free with VODs made available afterwards. There is no Virtual Ticket for this show, though there are packages filled with virtual goodies available. Shacknews will be watching this year's BlizzCon and we'll have all the breaking news from the show, so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola