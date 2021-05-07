Weekend PC Download Deals for May 7: StarCraft enters the Hall of Fame

There are a lot of modern games out there, many of which are on sale this weekend. However, there comes a time to pay respect to the classics. StarCraft is an all-time classic game, one that got its day earlier this week. On Thursday, Starcraft was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, along with the original Animal Crossing, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? Blizzard is ready to celebrate by putting the full StarCraft franchise on sale. That includes StarCraft 2's campaigns, StarCraft Remastered, and the Cartooned bundle.

Elsewhere, Origin, Fanatical, and Green Man Gaming are offering belated Star Wars Days deals, Tropico is being celebrated at GOG.com, the Humble Store is continuing its Spring Sale, and there's a lot going on over on Steam. Steam is offering a Call of Duty Franchise Sale (CoD was nominated for this year's World Video Game Hall of Fame class, but fell short), a Bandai Namco AniMay sale, a Devolver Digital franchise sale, and is celebrating a special crossover involving Dead By Daylight and Left 4 Dead.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.