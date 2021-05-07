Weekend PC Download Deals for May 7: StarCraft enters the Hall of Fame

There are a lot of modern games out there, many of which are on sale this weekend. However, there comes a time to pay respect to the classics. StarCraft is an all-time classic game, one that got its day earlier this week. On Thursday, Starcraft was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, along with the original Animal Crossing, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? Blizzard is ready to celebrate by putting the full StarCraft franchise on sale. That includes StarCraft 2's campaigns, StarCraft Remastered, and the Cartooned bundle.
Elsewhere, Origin, Fanatical, and Green Man Gaming are offering belated Star Wars Days deals, Tropico is being celebrated at GOG.com, the Humble Store is continuing its Spring Sale, and there's a lot going on over on Steam. Steam is offering a Call of Duty Franchise Sale (CoD was nominated for this year's World Video Game Hall of Fame class, but fell short), a Bandai Namco AniMay sale, a Devolver Digital franchise sale, and is celebrating a special crossover involving Dead By Daylight and Left 4 Dead.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2 Nova Covert Ops Bundle - $6.50 (31% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft Cartooned - $7.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Pine - FREE until 5/13
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Skate City - $9.89 (34% off)
- Lumberjack's Dynasty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $33.99 (15% off)
Fanatical
Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Ash of Gods: Redemption [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $7.19 (64% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $54.12 (36% off)
- Battlefield 5 [Origin] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $8.09 (73% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Flame in the Flood [Steam] - $2.69 (82% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.14 (91% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak [Steam] - $4.49 (91% off)
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $7.69 (81% off)
Gamersgate
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $57.51 (31% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $8.64 (85% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Steam] - $16.00 (59% off)
GOG.com
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ion Fury - $14.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.82 (33% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE - $9.99 (60% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- AMID EVIL - $11.99 (40% off)
- Blair Witch - $10.19 (66% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $35.77 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $12.59 (58% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.20 (57% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $21.32 (47% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $6.88 (66% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [Steam] - $32.96 (45% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $24.60 (59% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $43.50 (56% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $33.26 (45% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $25.20 (58% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $8.06 (87% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $16.63 (72% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $16.40 (59% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $20.50 (59% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $8.60 (78% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $21.00 (79% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition [Steam] - $14.35 (59% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 [Steam] - $8.61 (59% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $6.15 (59% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 [Steam] - $10.49 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Bundle [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is underway! Find your sale item by publisher:
Origin
- May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $7.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 5 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Origin May the 4th Sale.
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Collection - $24.30 (73% off)
Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $12.99 (35% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Hardspace Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Call of Duty Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Call of Duty Franchise Sale.
- Bandai Namco AniMay Sale
- CODE VEIN - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $29.99 (50% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jump Force - $11.99 (80% off)
- God Eater 3 - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco AniMay Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Sale
- Loop Hero - $11.99 (20% off)
- Minit Fun Racer - $2.39 (20% off)
- Olija - $9.89 (34% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Disc Room - $8.99 (40% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.99 (30% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Digital Franchise Sale.
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- FIFA 21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- John Wick Hex - $11.99 (40% off)
- Nuclear Throne - $5.99 (50% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $9.59 (84% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 7: StarCraft enters the Hall of Fame