The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 31
Asif and Blake are streaming the hottest live esports takes on the planet and are completely unfiltered.
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 2 returns to QuakeCon 2019 with $10k prize pool
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 2 is taking QuakeCon 2019 by storm. Here's how to sign up for the ultimate chance to do it for Shacknews and win a piece of the $10,000 prize pool.
Shack Champions League Over-30 tournament party brings $10k prize pool and Marc Rebillet to E3 2019
Shacknews Champions League kicks off our esports tour for ancient players over the age of 30 at day one of E3 2019. Check out how to sign up for the tournament and secure your ticket to the afterparty here.
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 9
Asif and the rest of the Shacknews Stream Team are streaming the hottest live esports takes on the planet.
Do it for Shacknews Award 2018 - MegaMoose64
MegaMoose64's amazing path to the title of Shacknews World Champion has landed him the honor of the 2018 Do it for Shacknews Award.
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 2018 - Final Boss Battle - Briefcase Man
After three mini boss battles, it was only right to end the night with some high stakes electronic sports against the man with the briefcase. Lord_Reven would now face his biggest challenge of the competition.
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 2018 Final - Quake 1v1 for $3000
It all came down to the game that Shacknews was built on. A 1v1 deathmatch in Quake at QuakeCon 2018 to determine our first ever Great Quakeholio Champion.
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 2018 Semifinal - Doom 2016 Score Attack
The score attacks continued with another round of head-to-head Doom 2016 Arcade Mode.
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 2018 - Round 4 - Wolfenstein 3D Score Attack
Shacknews Electronic Sports is known for its wildcard moments, and round four saw just that with a Wolfenstein 3D head-to-head score attack.
The Great Quakeholio Tournament 2018 - Mini Boss Battle 2 - Charles Singletary
One of the tournament participants got shot at a free gaming PC. All he needed to do was defeat CSJR in Doom 2. Did he pull it off?