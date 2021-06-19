Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - PlayStation Super Challenge 2 E3 has come and gone, its time has passed. It's time to take back the weekend and get back to stimulating the global economy!

Did you miss us? We hope so. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. E3 has wrapped, the world is moving again, and it’s time to stimulate the global economy once more with a fantastic gathering of competitors and a fine gauntlet of gaming. It’s another weekend Shacknews Stimulus Games, baby!

On this weekend’s triumphant return of the Shacknews Stimulus Games, we’ve got a great crew of folks you may or may not know (but will love by the time you do know them) fighting once more for the honor of a Shacknews Stimulus Games championship. This weekend, we’re joined by nerdcore hip-hop artist Schaffer the Darklord, musician Professor Shyguy, Sexy Bill the Cameraman and Clay Patterson of the A/V team, Rodney Conyers Jr. as seen on Wide World of Electronic Sports, and musician Keiko Takomura of projects such as Alice Knows Karate, Skyfalling and Crashfaster.

These wonderful challengers will be battling it out in a PlayStation gaming gauntlet on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the action just below.

The details of today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games PlayStation Super Challenge are as follows.

The games are Team Sonic Racing, Brawlhalla, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, in that order.

Team Sonic Racing will be a grand prix event of six races for points on first, second, and third placings. Brawlhalla and Virtua Fighter 5 will be double elimination tournaments.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each overall game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Tournament of Champions crown.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

As always, we appreciate everyone that takes part in or watches the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 events. We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone, but that will never stop us from striving to put on the best gaming events possible, in person or long-distance. We hope someday the world goes back to a reasonable level of safety so we can deliver in-person Shacknews Electronic Sports events again, but until then, please enjoy another fine weekend of competition. The Shacknews Stimulus Games PlayStation Super Challenge 2 is about to go down for your viewing pleasure.