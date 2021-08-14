Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - PlayStation Super Challenge 3 It's another weekend of the Stimulus Games and we've got an incredible round of competitors and games lined up for the gauntlet!

We’ve come a long way with the Stimulus Games. There’s been many a week of stimulating the global economy and lending a hand to fine folks who were down bad when the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked everything. We can’t stop, won’t stop yet either. There’s still stimulation to be done and we might as well have good fun and good games with good people while we do it. Get ready for the next round of the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021!

On this 2021 latest edition of the Shacknews Stimulus Games, we’re running another gauntlet on PlayStation. We’re going to be throwing down with some great competitors too, including musician Chris Meeder of Doctor Striker, comedians Conor Kelicut, Johnny Taylor, and Keith Lowell Jensen, musician and artist 8BitZero, and Shacknews community faithfuls Loren King and Badkitty64.

You can see all the action as it goes down on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here are the full details of today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games PlayStation Super Challenge:

The games will be Team Sonic Racing, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Guilty Gear Strive, in that order.

Team Sonic Racing will be a grand prix of races with first, second, and third places earning points. Power Rangers and Guilty Gear will be double elimination.

The first, second, and third overall players in each game will earn points toward a final tally. The top points earner will be crowned the PlayStation Super Challenge 3 champion.

All participants are compensated equally for today’s shenanigans. This is mostly for bragging rights, fun, and to help out some fine folks in need.

We’ve always known it takes more than Shacknews to fix the global economy, but that has never been a detail that stops us from doing our part. Hopefully, someday, we’ll get back to some kind of normality and be able to do proper, in-person Shacknews Electronic Sports events again. Until then, we hope you’ll join us for another excellent round of the Shacknews Stimulus Games.