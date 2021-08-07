Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Ska Edition Super Challenge 2 This next edition of the Stimulus Games brings a wonderful collection of ska musicians to compete for glory.

It’s another weekend, another great time for gaming competition, and another chance to stimulate the global economy. The Stimulus Games are once again here to deliver on those last two fronts and we’ve brought together a great host of folks from the ska music scene to bring the battles for glory.

On this week’s sequel to the Ska Edition Super Challenge, we’ve brought together Ska expert and writer Aaron Carnes, Barry Krippene and Adam D of Omnigone, Reade Wolcott of We Are the Union, Tara Pearce of Half Past Two, and Jessica Jeansonne of Flying Raccoon Suit.

You can see this ska-tastic run of Stimulus Games as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s the rundown of details on today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games event.

The games are Brawlhalla, Ultimate Mavel vs. Capcom 3, and Tekken 7, in that order.

All games will be run in double elimination tournaments with first, second, and third places receiving points for the overall event.

The player with the most points at the end will be The Shacknews Stimulus Games Ska Edition Super Challenge 2 champion.

All participants are compensated equally. This competition is just for fun, glory, and bragging rights.

We know we can’t bring back the global economy by ourselves, but it’s never stopped us from trying. It’s not great out there, and seems to be continually sketchy due to the pandemic, but one day we hope to get back to physical Shacknews Electronic Sports events with everyone. Until then, please enjoy another edition of the Shacknews Stimulus Games along with us and some fine competitors.