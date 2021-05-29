Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Tournament of Champions Season 2 Part 1 Today's Shacknews Stimulus Games will be a true test of might as champions from the season return to prove who's really the best so far.

Can you smell that in the air? It smells like a whole lot of victory and triumph coming together in one special arena for a champion-laden edition of the 2021 Shacknews Stimulus Games! Stimulating the global economy is about to get regal this week.

That’s right, we’ve had a lot of great competitors Do It For Shacknews by proving their mettle and coming through in previous weeks of Shacknews Stimulus Games to claim ultimate victory. But if there’s many champions, is there truly one? We’ll find out today as these fine victors clash in a series of games to truly see who stands at the top of the hill. The likes of nerdcore hip-hop artist EyeQ, Shacknews A/V’s Alex, Chris of Dr. Striker, Alan of Curious Quail, pro-streamer and WWES host EE, and Loren King will be throwing down in mighty competition for a true victory of victories.

Join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET as these competitors lay down some amazing gameplay and help us stimulate the global economy. You can also watch just below.

Here are the details of today’s Tournament of Champions challenge:

The games are Brawlhalla, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Knockout City, in that order.

All games will be a double elimination tournament.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Tournment of Champions crown.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy on our own, but that will never stop us from bringing you fantastic Shacknews Electronic Sports events. We’re crossing our fingers that someday a certain pandemic is in the rear-view and we can return to in-person events, but until then, we’ll keep bringing you the best video game competition possible through the Stimulus Games. Check it out and see who rises to the top of this field of winners!