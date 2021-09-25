Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Season 2 Finale Super Challenge It's the end of the Stimulus Games this season. We go back to where it began with familiar competitors, games, and a few surprises.

It’s been a rough couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic going on. Many plans were shredded and scattered to the winds in the wake of the dangers this thing presented, but out of it grew the Stimulus Games: our pivot to stimulate the global economy by getting some folks whose lives were disrupted with some great online get-togethers and video game competition. Now, we’re coming up on the end of the games for the time being, and we’re going back to where it began with some fun tweaks and surprises on this Stimulus Games 2 Finale Super Challenge.

The final episode of Shacknew Stimulus Games Season 2 brings back the very first competitors of the Games and the major reason we began this in the first place. The A/V team will be competing today, including Clay, Nevin, Alex, and Sexy Bill the Cameraman. Even the Man With the Briefcase is coming back to help host these games!

You won’t want to miss it as we go live at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Here are the details of today’s Season 2 Finale Super Challenge:

Today’s games will be Tecmo Bowl, Tetris 99, and Rocket League. There may also be some surprises in there.

In Tecmo Bowl, players will throw down against TMWTB, one game at a time. Most points scored against him wins.

Tetris 99 will be a grand prix-style competition and Rocket League will be a double elimination tournament.

As always, all competitors are compensated equally as always. Today’s compensation is about good gaming, fun, bragging rights, and glory.

It’s been a wild road here for the Stimulus Games. Through our efforts more money has been given out to folks in need by far than the US government. We also had an enormous amount of fun storylines, triumphs, tragedies, dominations, and drama along the way. Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 may be coming to an end, but that just means we’re moving on to our next new and exciting thing, as have many of our competitors as the world pushes on towards a new normal.

It’s the last Shacknews Stimulus Games for now, the last chance to dance in Season 2. Who will triumph? You’ll just have to tune into the Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 Finale Super Challenge and see!