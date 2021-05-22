The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - In Defense of Ska Edition Get ready for another Stimulus Games as we invite fantastic musical talents from the ska scene to throw down in video game competition!

Another Saturday afternoon dawns and that means it’s time to stimulate the global economy yet again with another fine edition of the Shacknews Stimulus Games! It promises to be an incredible gauntlet today as our friends in the ska musical scene join us to bring their best in a fine procession of gaming goodness!

On today’s special In Defense of Ska edition of the Shacknews Stimulus Games, we are joined by a wealth of new faces and just a few familiar ones. Adam D. and Barry from Omnigone will be throwing down alongside Tara from Half Past Two, Jessica from Flying Raccoon Suit, Reade from We Are the Union, the entire crew from Catbite, Bad Times Record owner Mike Sosinksi, and Aaron Carnes, author of recently released book In Defense of Ska.

You can catch all of these fine folks as we throw down at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the action just below.

The details of today’s events are as follows:

The games are Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Wreckfest, and Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3, in that order. Tony Hawk and Wreckfest will be free-for-all grand prix competitions. Diabotical will be a double elimination tournament. The first, second, and third place finishers from each game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Ska Super Challenge Championship. All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

We certainly know we can’t bring back the global economy on our own, but that will never stop Shacknews from putting on fantastic video game competitions and trying to make the world a better place. Someday we might get to a place where the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror and we can do in-person competition again. Until then, please enjoy another ska-tastic edition of the Shacknews Stimulus Games on today’s ShackStream.