Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed Switch Super Challenge 4

After a brief hiatus so I could take a quick vacation the Stimulus Games are back and they’re better than ever! As you may be aware, we host these games just about every weekend to help creative types who have been struggling financially during the pandemic as well as members of our A/V squad who we haven’t been able to work with during this time. And for the fourth Mixed Switch Super Challenge today we’ve assembled quite the all-star roster of competitors to throw down in a gauntlet of three fantastic titles on the Nintendo Switch.

Joining us for today’s games are comedians Keith Lowell Jensen and Johnny Taylor, Skaficianados Reade Wolcott of We Are the Union and Adam Davis of Omnigone/Gnarboots/Link-80, super-musician Matt Payne, and last but not least, Sexy Bill the Cameraman and Nevin from our A/V squad. They’ll all be doing their best to take one another on in Golf With Your Friends, Sonic Team Racing, and PAC-MAN 99 in today’s games.

You can catch all the action today over on the Shacknews official Twitch page starting at 1:00p.m. PDT/4:00p.m. EDT. Or, if you don’t feel like leaving the comfort of our website, you can simply watch the whole shebang in the embed below.

We appreciate all the support we get from you, the viewer, and thank you for tuning into all the good times we have on our streams. If you feel like showing some love with a follow or sub, we’d really appreciate that as well. If you happen to have your Twitch and Amazon accounts linked, you can even use your free monthly sub to show us some love and shower us with those sweet, sweet Bezos-bucks. I hear they’ve been into space now. Regardless of whether or not you follow or sub, we hope you enjoy today’s games!