Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed Switch Super Challenge 3 Join us today with returning and new competitors as we throw down in a fast-paced grand prix of Nintendo Switch titles!

It’s Saturday once more – A wonderful day and the best day of the week for stimulating the global economy. That’s what we do here at the Shacknews Stimulus Games and we’re set to do it again with a fresh rotation of fantastic competitors and titles to keep the fun going. Join us for another fantastic gaming gauntlet!

On today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games Mixed Switch Super Challenge, we’re joined by a fantastic array of new and returning folks. Returning competitors such as nerdcore musical artists Mega Ran, MC Frontalot, and 8-bit Zero, comedian Johnny Taylor, graphic artists Neon Death Cat and Exitlava, and producer and composer TV-MA join us to battle across various Switch titles for bragging rights and this weekend’s victory.

Join us as we go live with the Shacknews Stimulus Games Mixed Switch Super Challenge on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch live below.

The details of today’s events are as follows:

The games are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Team Sonic Racing, and PAC-MAN 99, in that order.

All games will be a grand prix format of 6 matches with points for first, second, and third place.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each overall game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Tournment of Champions crown.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

It’s not easy trying to stimulate the global economy the way we always do, but it is very fun. We’re excited to see new and old faces get into the mix, compete for the overall victory, and have a great time as always. We’d love to see physical events return again someday for some good Shacknews Electronic Sports exhibitions, but until then, join us in another fine day of gaming mayhem and fun, here at Shacknews.