Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Switch Super Challenge 6 It's another weekend of gaming as we're joined by fantastic competitors to throw down in some solid Nintendo Switch competition.

With the Shacknews Stimulus Games, we’ve gone out of our way to try to stimulate the global economy. It’s not an easy task, but our way of going about it has made for some amazing video game competition with folks who needed a hand in the hardest of times. Today we do it again with another delightful Nintendo Switch Super challenge featuring a number of fantastic returning competitors. Check it out.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Switch Super Challenge 6

Today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games will take place on the Nintendo Switch, featuring a gauntlet of fun titles in a battle for the top of the heap. Throwing down in this weekends competition is a wide array of fantastic musical talent, including Prof. Shyguy, MC Lars, MC Frontalot, EyeQ, Richie Branson, and Mike Shirley-Donnelly from rock band Curious Quail.

You can catch all these competitors as we throw down in the Shacknews Stimulus Games on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Here are the details of today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games Switch Super Challenge 6.

We’ll be playing Golf With Your Friends, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, and Tetris 99, in that order.

Golf With Your Friends and Tetris will be grand prix style events with top three players scoring points per round. Street Fighter will be a double elimination tournament.

Event points will be awarded to the top three performers of each game. The player with the most points at the end will be the Switch Super Challenge 6 champion.

All competitors are compensated equally. This is just for fun, bragging rights, and gaming triumph.

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone, but we could also argue that we’ve done a better semi-regular job of it than some governments. Even so, we dream of the day when things will be safer again and we can go back to in-person Shacknews Electronic Sports events, the way they were intended. Until then, join us as we throw down in another amazing episode of Shacknews Stimulus Games.