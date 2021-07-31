Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Switch Super Challenge 5 It's another weekend of gaming competition with great competitors and great games all set to stimulate the global economy.

Welcome to the weekend, friends. It’s that time again: The time of the week when we come together with fantastic competitors to throw down in some fun and fantastic games and stimulate the global economy. It’s time for another round of the Shacknews Stimulus Games!

In this latest episode of the games, we have quite the cast of competitors lined up for some Nintendo Switch gaming goodness. We’re joined by nerdcore hip hop artists EyeQ, Professor Shyguy, and MC Frontalot, rock musicians Keiko Takamura and Dr. Striker, producer and composer TV-MA, and the AV crew’s Alex Morrison.

You can tune in live as these competitors join us for fun and the battle for bragging rights in today’s Stimulus Games Switch Super Challenge! It will be going down at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also watch just below.

Here are the details of today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games Switch Super Challenge.

The games are PAC-MAN 99, Duck Game, and Ninjala, in that order.

PAC-MAN 99 and Ninjala will be a six-round grand prix free-for-all with the top three players earning points towards a final tally. Duck Game will be a double elimination tournament.

The top three players at the end of each game will earn points towards a grand total.

All players are compensated equally for participation in this event. This is just for fun, glory, bragging rights, and the honor of calling oneself a Stimulus Games champion.

We’ve always known we can’t stimulate the global economy on our own, but it won’t stop us from trying to bring our best to the table with fun video game competition. Someday we will hopefully be back in action with safe, real-life Shacknews Electronic Sports events again, but until then, we will continue to throw down and crown competitors in the fine gauntlet that is the Stimulus Games. Come join in and watch as the fun kicks off shortly!