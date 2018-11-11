NRG Esports wins Rocket League Season 8 Championship
After an epic Game 7 Overtime against defending champs Renault Vitality, NRG Esports can finally call themselves Rocket League World Champions.
ELEAGUE takes a special look behind the scenes at the Rocket League World Championship following this Friday's NLDS postseason baseball game.
The Rocket League Championship Series is ready to start anew in October, with over $1 million in prizes available throughout Season 8.
After an intense five-game series, it's Renault Vitality who comes away the winner of the Rocket League Season 7 Championship over G2 Esports.
Rocket League is ready to crown a world champion. Here's everything you need to know about the RLCS Season 7 World Championship.
Ahead of the upcoming Esports Shop Update, developer Psyonix takes a closer look at what Rocket League's new Esports Shop will look like.
Rocket League competitive players on all platforms will be able to participate in Rocket League Championship Series Season 7.
Rocket League is tearing down the walls that separate gamers by opening cross-play public matchmaking to all platforms.
The two-time defending Rocket League champions were dethroned on Sunday, as North America's Cloud9 finished an incredible lower bracket run to win the Season 6 Championship.
Polish up your skills, the new season of competitive Rocket League is bringing loads of new changes.