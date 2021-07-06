Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Rocket League? Psyonix's hit rocket cars game is free-to-play, but do you also need a Playstation Plus subscription to play online?

It would be impossible to build a list of the top ten games of the last decade and fail to include Rocket League. Psyonix’s competitive rocket car soccer battle game managed to win the hearts and minds of millions of players when it first launched in 2015 and shows no signs of slowing, even now in 2021. Despite the fact that the game was a runaway success, the decision was still made to pivot Rocket League into the free-to-play monetization model last year, resulting in an influx of new players worldwide.

The team at Psyonix did a wonderful job ensuring that owners of all the various platforms for which Rocket League has released get an opportunity to play with each other online via crossplay. In years past, both Sony and Microsoft have required subscriptions to their respective online services to access online play. If you pick up Rocket League on PS4 or PS5, do you still need an active Playstation Plus subscription to play online?

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Rocket League?

As a result of the game and platform updates that came along with Rocket League’s pivot to a free-to-play game, players can now enjoy the online experience with no additional subscriptions required. This means that if you pick up Rocket League for PS4 or PS5, you will not need a PlayStation Plus subscription to enjoy the game with friends or against online foes.

This also applies to players on Nintendo’s Switch handheld console, which previously required a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service to play network matches. Like its PlayStation counterparts, the Switch version of the game no longer needs an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

