It would be fair to say that Rocket League took the gaming world by storm when it dropped back in the summer of 2015. Mixing easy-to-pick-up mechanics and a seemingly endless skill ceiling, the game continues to grow in popularity among casual and competitive players. Its vast array of cosmetic items also adds an extra layer of intrigue to the experience and the nature of how these items are dropped means that some players might never see certain items drop. Thankfully, item trading is a thing in Rocket League and it allows folks to acquire cosmetics that they would otherwise be unable to obtain.

Trading in Rocket League is a rather simple affair, but there are some minimum requirements on player accounts that must be satisfied before they become trade-eligible. These requirements were put into place by developer Psyonix to ensure that the trading experience is safe for all players. These requirements range from having 2-factor authentication enabled to having a minimum account XP level.

What level do you need to be to trade in Rocket League?

To be eligible for trades with your Rocket League account, you must reach XP Level 30. Players can accrue account XP from playing either online against real people or offline against bots. There are some additional requirements that each Rocket League account must meet before they can trade. 2-factor authentication must be set up and enabled on your Epic Games account.

Players must also have purchased at least 500 credits or equivalent (Esports Tokens, Starter Pack, etc). This particular requirement does not apply to Rocket League accounts that played prior to the Free to Play Update. Finally, to become trade eligible, an account must also accrue 50 minutes of playtime in online matches.

You may only trade items with another player on the same platform. For example, Xbox players may only trade with other Xbox players. 50 minutes of gameplay is required on each platform account linked to your Epic Games account in order to trade on that platform account. There are also some trading limits on accounts tied directly to XP Level. Player accounts from Level 30 to 99 are limited to ten trades per day and a 2,000 credit per trade cap. Player accounts from Level 100 to 249 have unlimited daily trades and a 10,000 credit per trade cap. Player accounts that are Level 250 and up have unlimited daily trades and a 100,000 credit per trade cap.

