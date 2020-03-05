RLCS Season 9 World Championship canceled over coronavirus worries The April contest between the best teams in Rocket League in Dallas has just been canceled in regard to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) was set to arrive in Dallas, Texas in April to determine who the best squad in Pysonix’s R/C soccer title was this year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus continues to complicate matters and the RLCS Season 9 World Championships have been canceled as concern over travel and the epidemic remain prevalent.

The RLCS made its formal decision regarding the cancellation of the Rocket League Championship Series Season 9 World Champion event via the Rocket League Esports website on March 5, 2020. Representatives from Psyonix stressed that the safety of staff, players, and fans were the priority, determining that the current concern and risk over the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic was simply too high to ignore.

“At Psyonix, we take the safety of our competitive players, fans, and personnel very seriously,” the statement reads. “Due to worldwide health concerns surrounding the developing situation around the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are canceling the Rocket League Season 9 World Championship live event as scheduled from April 24-26 in Dallas, Texas. We understand that this is frustrating, but health and safety will always be our top priority.”

The cancellation of the RLCS World Championship live event is the latest in a long line of esports and game industry events canceled or postponed over concerns related to the coronavirus.

According to the statement, refunds will be issued on tickets to the event, and if they haven’t been received by March 11, 2020, then ETIX support should be contacted at support@etix.com. Furthermore, the blog states that alternatives to the live World Champion event will be determined, but no information is available on the matter just yet. RLCS will share as soon as updates on any new events become available.

Though many events have been affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus, including E3 2020 and GDC 2020, esports in particular have taken a big hit. Recently, IEM Katowice was forced to bar in-arena attendance and Tokyo TEKKEN Masters was postponed outright. League of Legends and Overwatch have also seen setbacks due to the disease.

Shacknews will share more info on new events relating to the RLCS Season 9 finals as it becomes available.