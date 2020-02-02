New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket League down, servers under maintenance, RLCS 9 matches postponed

Rocket League was set to kick off their next RLCS season this weekend, but Psyonix still is trying to figure out what is going on with their servers. The devs posted to Twitter that RLCS will be delayed by a week.
Asif Khan
3

Anyone expecting to watch some RLCS Season 9 this weekend will have to wait. Psyonix is dealing with server issues, and have put Rocket League into Maintenance Mode.

This really stinks as fans were super excited to watch the season kickoff of RLCS 9.

Some pros are wondering why Rocket League can't just bring back LAN play for their esports competitions.

Several Rocket League pros are in agreement with C9 Torment. It will be interesting to see how Psyonix responds to call for LAN play instead of dependence on their servers for esports competitions.

We chatted with the devs from Rocket League last year, in case you missed it.

Developing...

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 2, 2020 10:50 AM

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 2, 2020 11:01 AM

      How would they do LAN for league play? It's weeks long. Are there other esports that have teams travel from all over the world to locations so they can play other teams? There's not enough money in the prize pools to pay for that overhead, is there?

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 2, 2020 11:17 AM

      I don't know how you'd do that logistically unless you had each team be regional and have other teams travel to each region but it's not set up like that now and you'd have to have broadcast/production crews in each region, etc

      Could they do it? Yeah, maybe. Should they? Probably not.

      Epic should spend that money on fixing the fucking servers so everyone can play the damn game

    • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 2, 2020 2:52 PM

      This weekend has been-
      Rocket league : Freeplay Special Edition

