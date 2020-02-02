Rocket League down, servers under maintenance, RLCS 9 matches postponed Rocket League was set to kick off their next RLCS season this weekend, but Psyonix still is trying to figure out what is going on with their servers. The devs posted to Twitter that RLCS will be delayed by a week.

Anyone expecting to watch some RLCS Season 9 this weekend will have to wait. Psyonix is dealing with server issues, and have put Rocket League into Maintenance Mode.

Hello everyone, we are putting Rocket League into maintenance mode. Updates to follow when PsyNet access is restored. — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 2, 2020

This really stinks as fans were super excited to watch the season kickoff of RLCS 9.

Today's RLCS matches have been postponed and will be moved to a later date. We understand that this is frustrating, but we feel it is in the best interest of competitive integrity to move them rather than attempt to play them out.



We apologize and we'll have more updates soon. — Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) February 1, 2020

Some pros are wondering why Rocket League can't just bring back LAN play for their esports competitions.

Postpone the whole season and give us lan league play 🤝 — C9 Torment (@Torment) February 1, 2020

Several Rocket League pros are in agreement with C9 Torment. It will be interesting to see how Psyonix responds to call for LAN play instead of dependence on their servers for esports competitions.

RLCS Update: As issues with PsyNet are still ongoing, the EU RLCS matches scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed.



We will have updates on match rescheduling early next week. We appreciate your patience and understanding. — Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) February 1, 2020

