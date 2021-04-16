RLCS X Championships dates and times Here's when the 2021 RLCS Championships are going down.

As Rocket League becomes increasingly popular, so has its esports counterpart, RLCS (Rocket League Championship Series) has also garnered a large following. Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic, RLCS will not have an in-person world championship this year. However, there will still be a final competition at the conclusion of the season titled the RLCS X Championships. Psyonix has revealed the full schedule of dates and times for the 2021 RLCS X Championships.

RLCS X Championships dates and times

The RLCS X Championships will run from June 15 to June 20 and will feature tournaments in the North America, Europe, Oceania, and South America regions.

Tuesday, June 15:

Europe, Round 1 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

Europe Quarterfinal #1 - 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

North America, Round 1 - 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET

North America, Quarterfinal #1 - 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 16:

Europe Quarterfinal #2 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

North America, Quarterfinal #2 - 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 17:

Europe Semifinal #1 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

North America Semifinal #1 - 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

Friday, June 18:

Europe Semifinal #2 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

North America Semifinal #2 - 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 19:

South America Grand Finals - 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

Oceania Grand Finals - 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 20:

Europe Grand Finals - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

North America Grand Finals - 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET

Now that you know the full schedule for the RLCS X Championships, you're ready to enjoy some high-level esports action this summer. More details can be found on Rocket League's official website.