Here's when the 2021 RLCS Championships are going down.
Donovan Erskine
1

As Rocket League becomes increasingly popular, so has its esports counterpart, RLCS (Rocket League Championship Series) has also garnered a large following. Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic, RLCS will not have an in-person world championship this year. However, there will still be a final competition at the conclusion of the season titled the RLCS X Championships. Psyonix has revealed the full schedule of dates and times for the 2021 RLCS X Championships.

RLCS X Championships dates and times

The RLCS X Championships will run from June 15 to June 20 and will feature tournaments in the North America, Europe, Oceania, and South America regions.

Tuesday, June 15:

  • Europe, Round 1 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
  • Europe Quarterfinal #1 - 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
  • North America, Round 1 - 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET
  • North America, Quarterfinal #1 - 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 16:

  • Europe Quarterfinal #2 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
  • North America, Quarterfinal #2 - 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 17:

  • Europe Semifinal #1 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
  • North America Semifinal #1 - 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

Friday, June 18:

  • Europe Semifinal #2 - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
  • North America Semifinal #2 - 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 19:

  • South America Grand Finals - 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET
  • Oceania Grand Finals - 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 20:

  • Europe Grand Finals - 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
  • North America Grand Finals - 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET

Now that you know the full schedule for the RLCS X Championships, you’re ready to enjoy some high-level esports action this summer. More details can be found on Rocket League’s official website. Stick with Shacknews for more helpful guides on the world of esports.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

