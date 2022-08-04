RLCS World Championship 2022: Streams, schedule, bracket & prize pool Everything you need to know about the Rocket League World Championship 2022, including where to watch the livestreams.

The Rocket League Championship Series World Championship 2022 kicks off this weekend, with the best of the best competing for an impressive prize pool. Ensure you don’t miss a second of the action by familiarizing yourself with where to watch the livestreams, the schedule for games, and the teams playing for victory.

RLCS World Championship 2022 start and end date

The RLCS World Championship 2022 is scheduled to start on August 4 and will end on August 14. This means viewers, and players, will have ten days of action-packed soccer goodness to enjoy. The whole event is split into a few sections:

Wildcard: August 4 to August 7

Group Stage: August 9 to August 13

Playoffs: August 14

How to watch RLCS 2022 livestreams

While it’s all good and well knowing when to watch, the real benefit is knowing where to watch RLCS 2022. You can watch the entire Rocket League World Championship 2022 using the Twitch embed below.

In the event you want to watch the fun elsewhere, you can check out the Rocket League Esports YouTube channel and the RLEsports Twitch channel.

Teams playing in RLCS 2022

There are a whole lot of teams competing at this year’s RLCS. There will be a few familiar names among the list as well as some exciting new appearances. Eight teams have already secured a spot in the Group Stages while 16 will need to fight through the Wildcards for their shot at glory.

Group Stage teams:

G2 Esports

FaZe Clan

The General RNG

Moist Esports

Team BDS

Endpoint CeX

FURIA Esports

Team Falcons

Wildcard teams:

Version1

Spacestation Gaming

OpTic Gaming

Dignitas

Karmine Corp

SMPR Esports

Renegades

Pioneers

Team Secret

The Club

Senbei Strikers

Gaimin Gladiators

Veloce Esports

01 Esports

Orlando Pirates Exdee

Bravado Gaming

RLCS 2022 prize pool

The prize pool for RLCS 2022 has reached $2,085,000 USD divided among nine different brackets. The team that comes first will receive $600,000, second will net $400,000, while third and fourth will both drive home with $200,000. Here’s a look at what a team will earn at each bracket:

1 st Place: $600,000

Place: $600,000 2 nd Place: $400,000

Place: $400,000 3 rd & 4 th Place: $200,000

& 4 Place: $200,000 5 th -8 th Place: $100,000

-8 Place: $100,000 9 th -12 th Place: $30,000

-12 Place: $30,000 13 th -16 th Place: $20,000

-16 Place: $20,000 17 th -19 th Place: $13,600

-19 Place: $13,600 20 th -22 nd Place: $10,200

-22 Place: $10,200 23rd-24th Place: $6,800

RLCS 2022 brackets

The Rocket League Esports Twitter account has been providing bracket updates throughout the World Championship 2022 event. Make sure you keep an eye tuned to the account for minute-by-minute updates. You can also see the brackets listed below.

RLCS World Championship brackets - Group Stage

The teams that claim victory in the Wildcard stage will be placed into the Group Stages against the teams that have already qualified.

RLCS Group Stage Group A Group B Moist Esports vs WC Seed 8 G2 Esports vs WC Seed 7 Endpoint vs WC Seed 2 FURIA vs WC Seed 1 Team BDS vs WC Seed 5 FaZe Clan vs WC Seed 6 NRG vs WC Seed 3 Team Falcons vs WC Seed 4

Day 1 Wildcard

RLCS Day 1 - Wildcard A Stream B Stream Renegades vs Bravado (9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET) Senbei Strikers vs OpTic Gaming (9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET) Spacestation vs The Club (10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET) Dignitas vs Gladiators (10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET) Karmine Corp vs 01 Esports (11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET) Version1 vs Orlando Pirates (11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET) Pioneers vs Veloce (12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET) Team Secret vs SMPR Esports (12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET)

Day 2 Wildcard

RLCS Day 2 - Wildcard A Stream B Stream Pioneers vs SMPR Esports (9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET) The Club vs Bravado (9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET) Renegades vs Karmine Corp (10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET) 01 Esports vs Gladiators (10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET) Version1 vs Spacestation (11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET) Team Secret vs Pirates (11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET) Dignitas vs OpTic Gaming (12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET) Senbei Strikers vs Veloce (12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET)

With 10 days of Rocket League World Championship streams to enjoy, there’s plenty to keep you entertained during RLCS 2022. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Rocket League, including information about new seasons and challenges.