Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2019 - Astral Chain
Platinum Games' Astral Chain was a fantastic experience, but it didn't seem to make enough of an impact in 2019. But here's why you really should give it a look.
Platinum Games' Astral Chain was a fantastic experience, but it didn't seem to make enough of an impact in 2019. But here's why you really should give it a look.
If you've been patiently waiting for a new game in the Okami series, you may very well get your wish.
Nintendo's newest IP looks like an action-packed paradise in its launch trailer.
Platinum Games put together a dream team to create Astral Chain. But is it a match made in heaven? Our review.
With so much to digest in Nintendo's E3 2019 Direct, many were left scratching their heads and wondering: Where was Bayonetta 3 at E3 2019?
Nier: Automata is celebrating a massive milestone, with over 4 million copies having been sold since its launch.
The stars could be aligning for a Nintendo Switch exclusive revival of Platinum Games' Scalebound after it was canceled by Microsoft.
Astral Chain marks Platinum Games' latest action effort, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch.
Oh, that rage guy? Today's episode featuring special guest Josh Hawkins. Hey also, beware several (many) poop jokes from Buffa.
Become one hell of an oni-slayer in this new mobile adventure.