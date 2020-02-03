The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter campaign hits goal in under an hour It looks like we're definitely getting that Switch port of The Wonderful 101, so it's time to rejoice!

It looks like it's finally happened. After speculation, and a post by Hideki Kamiya himself, it looks like The Wonderful 101's upcoming Switch port is likely going to be a reality.

Earlier this afternoon, the official Platinum Games Twitter account announced The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and a Kickstarter campaign to go with it. As it turns out, that mysterious website that came out this morning was indeed for the remaster, and that's where the Kickstarter campaign link is housed.

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter has more than surpassed its initial goal of $50,010, and it's currently sitting at $555,284. It's safe to say it's going to make it out, especially with 31 days to go and 8,288 backers as we speak. The numbers continue to rise. There are plenty of pledge rewards you can snap up, too, including a digital copy of the game, a physical copy and OST, and even a tier where you can be blocked by Hideki Kamiya himself. You don't need to pay money for that, though. Just go say something stupid to the man on Twitter. Or something nice! Apparently, it doesn't matter.

One of the sets of rewards backers can look forward to.

With all the eager backers trying to bring The Wonderful 101 to life, this is an exciting time for anyone who missed the game when it first debuted on Wii U.

It looks like there are currently stretch goals in the works, with a Steam version at $250k, and a PlayStation 4 version at $500k. It's already met and surpassed all of those options, so we'll have to wait and see what comes next. We'll keep you updated on what the next goals will be, as we're interested in seeing what it still has in store for it. There are possibly some interesting rewards on the horizon.