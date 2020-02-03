New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Platinum Games' Platinum4 teaser website has us guessing

Could this new teaser be related to the curious The Wonderful 101 reference by Hideki Kamiya on Twitter?
Brittany Vincent
1

Platinum Games is teasing something new once more, and we're all putting on our detective hats to try and figure out what it is.

This time, it's a simple black-and-white teaser website from Platinum Games emblazoned with the number 4, entitled "Platinum4." On the website, there's a bit of text, which reads "#Platinum4 site is now open." As far as what that means, however, is open for interpretation.

The simplest explanation for this new teaser site would, of course, be the new The Wonderful 101 announcement director Hideki Kamiya tweeted on January 31.

The tweet originally showed Kamiya sitting by a computer with the time and date 1:01 on 10/1 and a Switch by him, which seemed to indicate a Switch port of The Wonderful 101. And it's highly possible this new teaser site could be for just that. But seeing that no one has made an official announcement just yet, we're still open to guesses here.

Honestly, at this point it could even point to some Bayonetta 3 news on the horizon, because lord knows it's been too long since we got any sort of real update on that. Whatever the website is teasing, when we have some sort of inkling as to what it may be, we'll be sure to share it with you. Although in all honesty, it's probably something, as we said, The Wonderful 101. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola