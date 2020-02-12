The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be playable at PAX East 2020 You don't have to wait until the Kickstarter has ended to get your hands on The Wonderful 101's great-looking revival, as it'll be at PAX East 2020.

Can't wait to get your hands on Platinum Games' The Wonderful 101? All you need to do is head to PAX East 2020.

The developer took to Twitter to announce that it would be bringing the game to the Boston Convention Center, where the convention will be taking place from February 27 through March 1. That means you don't have to wait much longer to try out the new hotness that is The Wonderful 101: Remastered.

During the show, you'll be able to try out a playable demo of the newly-remastered game, which is currently being funded via Kickstarter. At the time of this writing, it's blown past its initial goal of $49,395 and is hovering around $1,595,596 with 22 days to go. It has met several stretch goals, and it looks like it's only going to keep going up from here.

In addition to bringing the game to PAX East for fans to try out, Platinum Games will host a panel called "101 Things You Didn’t Know About Platinum Games" on February 29 at 2 PM ET. Both Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba from Platinum Games will be in attendance, and they'll chat about "how they united, where they’re going, and what they have in store for the future."

Make sure you stop by the panel to hear from two very important personalities from Platinum Games, and see if you can slide in some one-on-one time with the game before it makes its storied debut.