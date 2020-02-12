New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be playable at PAX East 2020

You don't have to wait until the Kickstarter has ended to get your hands on The Wonderful 101's great-looking revival, as it'll be at PAX East 2020.

Brittany Vincent
5

Can't wait to get your hands on Platinum Games' The Wonderful 101? All you need to do is head to PAX East 2020.

The developer took to Twitter to announce that it would be bringing the game to the Boston Convention Center, where the convention will be taking place from February 27 through March 1. That means you don't have to wait much longer to try out the new hotness that is The Wonderful 101: Remastered

During the show, you'll be able to try out a playable demo of the newly-remastered game, which is currently being funded via Kickstarter. At the time of this writing, it's blown past its initial goal of $49,395 and is hovering around $1,595,596 with 22 days to go. It has met several stretch goals, and it looks like it's only going to keep going up from here.

In addition to bringing the game to PAX East for fans to try out, Platinum Games will host a panel called "101 Things You Didn’t Know About Platinum Games" on February 29 at 2 PM ET. Both Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inaba from Platinum Games will be in attendance, and they'll chat about "how they united, where they’re going, and what they have in store for the future."

Make sure you stop by the panel to hear from two very important personalities from Platinum Games, and see if you can slide in some one-on-one time with the game before it makes its storied debut. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 12, 2020 1:30 PM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be playable at PAX East 2020

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2020 1:32 PM

      Well that was quick. Wonder how much of that was already done.

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 12, 2020 2:29 PM

        Yeah that Kickstarter still has me scratching my head. $50k was such a paltry goal, even for a port. Why’d they do it?

        • scud legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 12, 2020 2:33 PM

          50,000 extra dollars? why not do it?

          • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
            reply
            February 12, 2020 2:53 PM

            Is it really extra? Seems more like an advance via preorders

        • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 12, 2020 2:35 PM

          Switch port was likely already done and this gauged consumer interest in ports for other platforms (the stretch goals)

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 12, 2020 2:34 PM

        Est. delivery date on the Kickstarter said April 2020, they weren't hiding anything.

Hello, Meet Lola