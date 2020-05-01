The Wonderful 101: Remastered physical edition delayed to late June Fans will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer for the physical edition of The Wonderful 101's remastered release.

PlatinumGames has made the difficult decision to play the physical version of The Wonderful 101: Remastered for both PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Originally, the physical edition was meant to release in late May, but now it'll be coming out in June instead in both North America and Europe – even later in Europe – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital editions will still launch at the same time, so you'll still be able to play if you want to around the time it was originally planned for release, but taking home your physical copy will have to wait a while.

Previously, developer Hideki Kamiya called the game an important second chance for the team to add what they originally wanted to.

"There were certain things the dev team never got to add to the game," Kamiya said. "We missed chances to make the game more user-friendly due to how busy we were. After the game was released, the dev team, including myself, made a list of things that we noticed and wanted to add...whether or not that chance would actually come."

Are you going to be picking up a physical or digital copy when the game debuts? Be sure and let us know in the comments below!